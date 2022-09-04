Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers
ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention. Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.
Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado. “It was nice to win the two games after a tough first one (in the series versus Arizona),” Melvin said. “We are seeing some balls leave the ballpark here. We have the ability to slug — that showed up tonight after being down 2-0. To be able to respond right away and come right back I think kind of shifted the momentum back into our dugout.” Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers off Darvish (13-7) to give him 24 for the season.
Former Royals, Cardinals reliever Mark Littell dies at 69
Former major league reliever Mark Littell, who once won both games of a doubleheader for the St. Louis Cardinals, died
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Rengifo leads Angels against the Tigers after 4-hit outing
Detroit Tigers (50-84, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Angels: Mike Mayers (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -149, Tigers +126; over/under is 8...
CBS Sports
Zack Greinke will save Royals from getting swept, plus other best bets for Wednesday
Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you. Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy really robbed us of a perfect night, didn't he? Arizona had a 5-0 lead and found a way to allow the Padres to win in walk-off fashion. Let's put that brutal loss behind us and bounce back...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart on Tigers' bench Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Eric Haase will replace Barnhart at catcher and hit cleanup. Harold Castro will hit fifth and Spencer Torkelson will swing sixth for Detroit. Haase has...
numberfire.com
Riley Greene remains out Wednesday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Greene is out of the lineup for a second straight game, but there hasn't been any mention of an injury or personal issue. The Tigers will start Kerry Carpenter, Willi Castro, and Victor Reyes across the outfield Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rangers snap nine-game skid with tight win over Astros
The Texas Rangers cashed in on a couple of breaks, including Corey Seager scoring on Framber Valdez’s wild pitch in
FOX Sports
Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels
Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Jesus Aguilar batting seventh versus Blue Jays Monday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Jesus Aguilar at designated hitter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aguilar will start at designated hitter in Game 1 of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Blue Jays, batting seventh while Adley Rutschman moves back to catcher and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
Comments / 0