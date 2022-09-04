ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention. Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.
Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado. “It was nice to win the two games after a tough first one (in the series versus Arizona),” Melvin said. “We are seeing some balls leave the ballpark here. We have the ability to slug — that showed up tonight after being down 2-0. To be able to respond right away and come right back I think kind of shifted the momentum back into our dugout.” Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers off Darvish (13-7) to give him 24 for the season.
Rengifo leads Angels against the Tigers after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (50-84, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Angels: Mike Mayers (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -149, Tigers +126; over/under is 8...
Tucker Barnhart on Tigers' bench Wednesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Eric Haase will replace Barnhart at catcher and hit cleanup. Harold Castro will hit fifth and Spencer Torkelson will swing sixth for Detroit. Haase has...
Riley Greene remains out Wednesday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Greene is out of the lineup for a second straight game, but there hasn't been any mention of an injury or personal issue. The Tigers will start Kerry Carpenter, Willi Castro, and Victor Reyes across the outfield Wednesday afternoon.
Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8...
Orioles' Jesus Aguilar batting seventh versus Blue Jays Monday

The Baltimore Orioles will start Jesus Aguilar at designated hitter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aguilar will start at designated hitter in Game 1 of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Blue Jays, batting seventh while Adley Rutschman moves back to catcher and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon

Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
