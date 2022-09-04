CONVERT Clinical Trial Data Presented at ERS Demonstrates Early Success of AeriSeal System in Patients with Advanced COPD/Emphysema

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. NIRV announced that it has engineered a method that reduces the manufacturing time of MDMA by two thirds. The 3-step synthesis starts from the MDMA precursor safrole and takes only 24 hours to complete depending on which reduction method of the ketone to the secondary amine is being used, while current production methods, using iso-safrole as an intermediate, take almost three times as much time.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO