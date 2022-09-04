Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
KEYT
Thursday and Friday staying hot before a dramatic shift over the weekend
The heat is staying stubbornly in the southwest Thursday. The coast remains in the 80s and inland in the 90s to 100s. Overnight temperatures will also be above average. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 Thursday for the interior of SLO County, the Cuyama Valley, the Santa Ynez Range and Santa Barbara County mountains, and the Ventura County mountains. The warning stays in effect for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast until 8:00 pm Friday. More excessive heat warnings will pick up on Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm Friday as well. In the meantime, a heat advisory is in effect for the area.
California ISO issues expanded flex alert as extreme heat persists into ninth day
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued another heat alert with extended hours as southern California and the rest of the state entered into its ninth consecutive day of record-setting heat. The post California ISO issues expanded flex alert as extreme heat persists into ninth day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay
The anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Kay could bring two inches of rain to some areas this weekend. The strange weather should be gone by Monday. The post Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
Search crews find body of missing hiker in Gaviota
A hiker reported missing along a Gaviota Hot Springs trail over the weekend was found dead Thursday morning.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
Noozhawk
Body of Missing Hiker Found in Gaviota After Intensive Search
After more than four days of intensive searching, the body of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Searchers located Sgrignoli’s remains at about 9:20 a.m. in some heavy brush about 20 feet off of Highway 101,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office set up a command post near the Gaviota Peak trailhead when a hiker went missing on Sunday afternoon in extreme heat – and they are still searching for him. The post Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Rain, Cooler Temperatures Expected to Bring Relief from Heat Wave
Cooler temperatures, as well as some rain, are expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this weekend after a hot Friday and excessive heat over the past week. With the heat wave continuing through Friday, Thursday’s statewide Flex Alert has been extended to 3 to 10 p.m., during which times people are being asked to conserve and reduce energy use.
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850. The post Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later
Rescue crews on Thursday morning found the body of Tim Srignoli, the hiker who went missing while hiking in Gaviota during extreme heat on Sunday afternoon. The post Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend
But it'll still stay hot this week.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County’s Heat Wave Expected to Last Until Weekend
There won’t be relief from the scorching heat until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. “Basically we’re looking at this heat wave of above-normal temperatures continuing all the way through Friday,” said meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Santa Barbara County...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Ag Business West of Santa Maria
A fire at an ag business west of Santa Maria sent up heavy black smoke on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:45 p.m. firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Sinton Road, according to county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Comments / 1