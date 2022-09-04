ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Thursday and Friday staying hot before a dramatic shift over the weekend

The heat is staying stubbornly in the southwest Thursday. The coast remains in the 80s and inland in the 90s to 100s. Overnight temperatures will also be above average. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 Thursday for the interior of SLO County, the Cuyama Valley, the Santa Ynez Range and Santa Barbara County mountains, and the Ventura County mountains. The warning stays in effect for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast until 8:00 pm Friday. More excessive heat warnings will pick up on Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm Friday as well. In the meantime, a heat advisory is in effect for the area.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
City
Solvang, CA
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
City
Gaviota, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Santa Barbara Airport
Santa Barbara Independent

Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Body of Missing Hiker Found in Gaviota After Intensive Search

After more than four days of intensive searching, the body of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Searchers located Sgrignoli’s remains at about 9:20 a.m. in some heavy brush about 20 feet off of Highway 101,...
GAVIOTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
News Channel 3-12

Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Rain, Cooler Temperatures Expected to Bring Relief from Heat Wave

Cooler temperatures, as well as some rain, are expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this weekend after a hot Friday and excessive heat over the past week. With the heat wave continuing through Friday, Thursday’s statewide Flex Alert has been extended to 3 to 10 p.m., during which times people are being asked to conserve and reduce energy use.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County’s Heat Wave Expected to Last Until Weekend

There won’t be relief from the scorching heat until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. “Basically we’re looking at this heat wave of above-normal temperatures continuing all the way through Friday,” said meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Santa Barbara County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Ag Business West of Santa Maria

A fire at an ag business west of Santa Maria sent up heavy black smoke on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:45 p.m. firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Sinton Road, according to county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy