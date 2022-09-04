Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball releases SEC schedule
Missouri men’s basketball released its conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. First-year coach Dennis Gates will not get an easy start to his first season in the SEC. The Tigers begin conference play Dec. 28 when they welcome Kentucky to Mizzou Arena. The Wildcats finished third in the SEC last season and return Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe.
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball comeback falls short, drops road game at Kansas State
Missouri volleyball failed to complete an epic comeback against Kansas State on Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kansas, coming up short in the fifth set for a 3-2 loss after falling behind two sets to open the match. The Tigers lost 27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10.
Columbia Missourian
MU running back Schrader adjusting to life in Division-I football
Last Thursday, Cody Schrader walked onto Faurot Field to an atmosphere he had never encountered before. Transferring from D-II Truman State earlier this year, Schrader joined the experienced running back corps of a Division-I program. Schrader sought guidance from veteran receiver Barrett Banister, who was once in a similar situation...
Columbia Missourian
CC girls soccer allows late equalizer to draw against Missouri Valley
A goal in the 88th minute by Missouri Valley’s Nicoline Hansen forced a 2-2 draw for Columbia College women’s soccer Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field. The Cougars started to find their groove offensively in the first half. Macie Lucas almost put the ball in the back of the net, hanging the ball wide left in the 21st minute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge nets eight goals against Helias, remains undefeated
The sound of the Rock Bridge PA announcer calling out “Bruins goal” will certainly be ringing in the ears of Helias players and fans after an 8-0 thrashing Wednesday night in Columbia. A calmly-taken penalty kick from senior Devin Isufi sealed the mercy rule victory for Rock Bridge...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri gets its first glimpse at new transfer Marcus Clarke
The media received its first look at transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke partaking in drills at practice Tuesday. Previously a Miami Hurricane, Clarke was recruited and coached by defensive coordinator Blake Baker in 2019-2020. “(Clarke) can really run,” Baker said. “He’s got a great skill set; really, really good ball skills...
Columbia Missourian
Battle in the trenches: Drinkwitz discusses OL play, strong K-State defensive front
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz focused less on the positives from Thursday night’s win over Louisiana Tech in his weekly press conference Tuesday and more on what his team needs to improve heading into its Week 2 test on the road against Kansas State. His reasoning?
Columbia Missourian
New Tigers make sure last year's run defense isn't repeated
When Missouri defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, a transfer addition to the defense, was asked what worked so well for the Tigers’ run defense, he used an interesting pronoun when he compared it to last season. “Last year, the record wasn’t what we wanted to have it at for rushing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Rischer leads Trailblazers to team title at Meadow Lake Acres
The Tolton girls golf team built on an already strong season Wednesday by claiming the team title at the Helias Invitational. The Trailblazers posted a score of 39-over 327 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, eight strokes clear of second-place Francis Howell.
Columbia Missourian
Centralia edges Hallsville; Capital City makes history
Centralia is starting to make a habit of winning one-possession games. The Panthers moved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-20 home win over Hallsville on Friday, a week after edging Mexico 26-21 on the road.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball falls to Southern Boone
Southern Boone softball prevailed in its home opener, scoring eight unanswered runs to defeat Tolton 8-7 on Monday in Ashland. Tolton got things started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and piling on four more in the top of the fourth.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge extends win streak against Battle to seven in crosstown matchup
Rock Bridge softball continues to dominate Battle with a 6-1 win, making it seven straight wins against the Spartans, dating back to 2018. Battle’s season was ended by Rock Bridge last year in the district quarterfinals, and senior Chelsea Gleba got to Bruins pitcher Anna Christ early, where she made it 1-0 on a single before an out was recorded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge cruises past Lutheran St. Charles
Rock Bridge boys soccer scored a commanding 5-0 road win Tuesday against last season’s Class 1 champion, Lutheran St. Charles. Senior Drew Schlimme scored a pair of goals in the Bruins’ victory.
Columbia Missourian
Former Chiefs assistant Reid to enter plea deal after DWI car accident
KANSAS CITY — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach...
Columbia Missourian
Grand opening of MU Health Care clinics in Mexico will be Sept. 13
Community members and MU Health Care staff will celebrate the grand opening of an MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic and a Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico, Missouri, next Tuesday. Both clinics will be located in South Clark Medical Building in Mexico. Both the clinic and urgent care have been...
Columbia Missourian
Don't always follow the crowd
As a child, I grew up in a household with religious parents and became indoctrinated within the Protestant churches we attended. But I was also encouraged to think for myself; “Don’t always follow the crowd,” my parents would say. Perhaps they didn’t expect me to apply this...
Columbia Missourian
Boone County assistant fire chief honored with posthumous award
A Boone County assistant fire chief, who died last year, was posthumously awarded the Red, White and Blue Heart Award at the Missouri Public Safety Awards ceremony Wednesday in Jefferson City. The newly created award, presented by Gov. Mike Parson, honors individuals who were seriously injured or killed in the...
Columbia Missourian
Soil collection ceremony honors Columbia lynching victim
“Remembrance, reconciliation and repair,” Keslie Spottsville told a crowd of over 50 people Wednesday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse. As Spottsville, a board member at the Black Archives of Mid-America, delivered her speech, four jars and a bouquet of flowers sat on a long table at the foot of the amphitheater’s stage.
Columbia Missourian
Parker Hall demolition starts as part of Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
Parker Hall, constructed in 1889 and destined to become MU’s first teaching hospital in 1901, is one of eight university buildings set to be demolished. The university announced its plan to save nearly $100 million in operating costs, repairs and maintenance. Officially called the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, the building demolitions will take place within the next 15 months. Parker Hall housed the MU Counseling Center, which will now be relocated to Middlebush Hall.
Columbia Missourian
Back-to-back champion: Rock Bridge student unanimously wins saddle-seat riding, again
Grace Markel has heard all the horse girl comments before. As a second-time World Grand Champion of Champions in saddle seat horseback riding, they don’t bother her too much, she said.
Comments / 0