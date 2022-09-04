ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri men's basketball releases SEC schedule

Missouri men’s basketball released its conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. First-year coach Dennis Gates will not get an easy start to his first season in the SEC. The Tigers begin conference play Dec. 28 when they welcome Kentucky to Mizzou Arena. The Wildcats finished third in the SEC last season and return Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe.
Columbia Missourian

MU running back Schrader adjusting to life in Division-I football

Last Thursday, Cody Schrader walked onto Faurot Field to an atmosphere he had never encountered before. Transferring from D-II Truman State earlier this year, Schrader joined the experienced running back corps of a Division-I program. Schrader sought guidance from veteran receiver Barrett Banister, who was once in a similar situation...
Columbia Missourian

CC girls soccer allows late equalizer to draw against Missouri Valley

A goal in the 88th minute by Missouri Valley’s Nicoline Hansen forced a 2-2 draw for Columbia College women’s soccer Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field. The Cougars started to find their groove offensively in the first half. Macie Lucas almost put the ball in the back of the net, hanging the ball wide left in the 21st minute.
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge nets eight goals against Helias, remains undefeated

The sound of the Rock Bridge PA announcer calling out “Bruins goal” will certainly be ringing in the ears of Helias players and fans after an 8-0 thrashing Wednesday night in Columbia. A calmly-taken penalty kick from senior Devin Isufi sealed the mercy rule victory for Rock Bridge...
Columbia Missourian

Missouri gets its first glimpse at new transfer Marcus Clarke

The media received its first look at transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke partaking in drills at practice Tuesday. Previously a Miami Hurricane, Clarke was recruited and coached by defensive coordinator Blake Baker in 2019-2020. “(Clarke) can really run,” Baker said. “He’s got a great skill set; really, really good ball skills...
Columbia Missourian

New Tigers make sure last year's run defense isn't repeated

When Missouri defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, a transfer addition to the defense, was asked what worked so well for the Tigers’ run defense, he used an interesting pronoun when he compared it to last season. “Last year, the record wasn’t what we wanted to have it at for rushing...
Columbia Missourian

Rischer leads Trailblazers to team title at Meadow Lake Acres

The Tolton girls golf team built on an already strong season Wednesday by claiming the team title at the Helias Invitational. The Trailblazers posted a score of 39-over 327 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, eight strokes clear of second-place Francis Howell.
Columbia Missourian

Tolton softball falls to Southern Boone

Southern Boone softball prevailed in its home opener, scoring eight unanswered runs to defeat Tolton 8-7 on Monday in Ashland. Tolton got things started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and piling on four more in the top of the fourth.
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge extends win streak against Battle to seven in crosstown matchup

Rock Bridge softball continues to dominate Battle with a 6-1 win, making it seven straight wins against the Spartans, dating back to 2018. Battle’s season was ended by Rock Bridge last year in the district quarterfinals, and senior Chelsea Gleba got to Bruins pitcher Anna Christ early, where she made it 1-0 on a single before an out was recorded.
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge cruises past Lutheran St. Charles

Rock Bridge boys soccer scored a commanding 5-0 road win Tuesday against last season’s Class 1 champion, Lutheran St. Charles. Senior Drew Schlimme scored a pair of goals in the Bruins’ victory.
Columbia Missourian

Former Chiefs assistant Reid to enter plea deal after DWI car accident

KANSAS CITY — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach...
Columbia Missourian

Grand opening of MU Health Care clinics in Mexico will be Sept. 13

Community members and MU Health Care staff will celebrate the grand opening of an MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic and a Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico, Missouri, next Tuesday. Both clinics will be located in South Clark Medical Building in Mexico. Both the clinic and urgent care have been...
Columbia Missourian

Don't always follow the crowd

As a child, I grew up in a household with religious parents and became indoctrinated within the Protestant churches we attended. But I was also encouraged to think for myself; “Don’t always follow the crowd,” my parents would say. Perhaps they didn’t expect me to apply this...
Columbia Missourian

Boone County assistant fire chief honored with posthumous award

A Boone County assistant fire chief, who died last year, was posthumously awarded the Red, White and Blue Heart Award at the Missouri Public Safety Awards ceremony Wednesday in Jefferson City. The newly created award, presented by Gov. Mike Parson, honors individuals who were seriously injured or killed in the...
Columbia Missourian

Soil collection ceremony honors Columbia lynching victim

“Remembrance, reconciliation and repair,” Keslie Spottsville told a crowd of over 50 people Wednesday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse. As Spottsville, a board member at the Black Archives of Mid-America, delivered her speech, four jars and a bouquet of flowers sat on a long table at the foot of the amphitheater’s stage.
Columbia Missourian

Parker Hall demolition starts as part of Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.

Parker Hall, constructed in 1889 and destined to become MU’s first teaching hospital in 1901, is one of eight university buildings set to be demolished. The university announced its plan to save nearly $100 million in operating costs, repairs and maintenance. Officially called the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, the building demolitions will take place within the next 15 months. Parker Hall housed the MU Counseling Center, which will now be relocated to Middlebush Hall.
