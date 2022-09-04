Read full article on original website
KXL
Christine Drazan Is The Right Choice For Oregon’s Future
Oregon’s taking the wrong track. If you don’t agree, drive past the squatter camps that spread filth around the state. Consider the criminals given a pass by police and prosecutors and judges. Take a deep breath of that smoke from burning public timber. Contemplate the massive failure of...
opb.org
Tina Kotek wins over potential rival with embrace of campaign finance changes
As she scrambles to lock down votes in a tight gubernatorial race, Tina Kotek has removed one notable potential obstacle. In private discussions last week, Kotek committed to using her position to advocate for some specific campaign finance regulations if elected governor. With that commitment — and a newly added policy platform on her website — a notable competitor for left-leaning votes has now stepped down.
Readers respond: Gubernatorial lookalikes
I eagerly read our gubernatorial candidates’ write-ups in The Oregonian. (“3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section,” August 28). Seems all three just love Oregon, have the same concerns and damn, if they aren’t all going to do “something” about them.
Readers respond: No good choice for governor
My husband and I (and I’m sure millions of others) are struggling with the three candidates we are left with to vote for the next governor of Oregon. It has become the lesser of three evils. The ballot needs a fourth box to check – None of the Above.
KTVL
Drazan holds roundtable on public safety, key issue for all governor candidates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon's historic governor's race continue to focus heavily on public safety. At a roundtable Tuesday, Republican candidate Christine Drazan heard from victims of crime and small business owners in Portland about their concerns. “They break into buildings at random -- period -- seeing what...
KTVL
House Speaker Pelosi holds roundtable in Oregon on Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a roundtable in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss the impacts that the Inflation Reduction Act will have on the state. Pelosi was joined by Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1) at the roundtable, which was hosted by the Energy Trust of Oregon.
kptv.com
High profile politicians visit Portland ahead of midterms
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Politics in Portland saw national interest on Tuesday. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Representative Earl Blumenauer and Representative Suzanne Bonamici for an event, and Republican Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, joined GOP Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Christine Drazan at an event just down the street. Pelosi joined...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A historic race: Q&A with Oregon's three candidates for governor
SALEM — On Nov. 8, Oregonians will elect a new governor. The race is capturing national interest because it’s a tight three-way contest. The University of Virginia Center for Politics, a nonpartisan forecaster of elections, recently reported it sees Oregon’s governor’s race as a "toss-up." The...
philomathnews.com
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think
If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.” (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVL
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
focushillsboro.com
Why Is Inflation Making Oregon Residents Worried About Their Money As The Election Draws Near?
According to findings from a recent study, Oregon voters continue to be extremely anxious about their own financial situations, and inflation is by far and away their top concern as the general election draws closer. A recent study conducted by DHM Research found that one in four people who are...
Fox News
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change
GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
klcc.org
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
kptv.com
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows
LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
focushillsboro.com
A First Black Legislator In Oregon Advocates For Bail Reform To End Domestic Violence Killings
An Oregon legislative pioneer is advocating for statewide bail reform to keep domestic abusers behind bars because the present system failed to stop the murder of one of her loved ones by an ex-partner. As the first Black woman elected to the state legislature, Margaret Carter served there for 22...
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
