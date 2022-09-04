ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KXL

Christine Drazan Is The Right Choice For Oregon’s Future

Oregon’s taking the wrong track. If you don’t agree, drive past the squatter camps that spread filth around the state. Consider the criminals given a pass by police and prosecutors and judges. Take a deep breath of that smoke from burning public timber. Contemplate the massive failure of...
opb.org

Tina Kotek wins over potential rival with embrace of campaign finance changes

As she scrambles to lock down votes in a tight gubernatorial race, Tina Kotek has removed one notable potential obstacle. In private discussions last week, Kotek committed to using her position to advocate for some specific campaign finance regulations if elected governor. With that commitment — and a newly added policy platform on her website — a notable competitor for left-leaning votes has now stepped down.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gubernatorial lookalikes

I eagerly read our gubernatorial candidates’ write-ups in The Oregonian. (“3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section,” August 28). Seems all three just love Oregon, have the same concerns and damn, if they aren’t all going to do “something” about them.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No good choice for governor

My husband and I (and I’m sure millions of others) are struggling with the three candidates we are left with to vote for the next governor of Oregon. It has become the lesser of three evils. The ballot needs a fourth box to check – None of the Above.
High profile politicians visit Portland ahead of midterms

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Politics in Portland saw national interest on Tuesday. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Representative Earl Blumenauer and Representative Suzanne Bonamici for an event, and Republican Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, joined GOP Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Christine Drazan at an event just down the street. Pelosi joined...
KPVI Newschannel 6

A historic race: Q&A with Oregon's three candidates for governor

SALEM — On Nov. 8, Oregonians will elect a new governor. The race is capturing national interest because it’s a tight three-way contest. The University of Virginia Center for Politics, a nonpartisan forecaster of elections, recently reported it sees Oregon’s governor’s race as a "toss-up." The...
philomathnews.com

Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal.  A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.”  (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVL

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Fox News

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows

LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
OREGON STATE

