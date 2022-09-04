ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Las Vegas Aces Players Twerk In Locker Room After WNBA Finals Berth

The Las Vegas Aces locker room turned into a twerk fest on Tuesday ... with players droppin' low and shaking it to celebrate moving on to the WNBA Finals!!. Chelsea Gray and the Aces finished off Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm in an emotional 97-92 win to complete the series in four games ... and after punching their ticket to the last round of the playoffs, they celebrated with some epic moves.
NBC Sports

Sue Bird plays final WNBA game, Aces top Storm to reach Finals

SEATTLE — This time there were tears, on the court and in the stands. The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Sun rout Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in WNBA semifinals

With their season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun took it right to Chicago and forced a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinals series against the Sky. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Sun rout the Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night. Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all WNBA playoffs game on Thursday night.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Sue Bird: Seattle Storm legend bows out after 20 years in the WNBA

Sue Bird's stellar 20-year playing career is over after Seattle Storm failed to reach the Women's National Basketball Association finals. Team USA legend Bird, 41, spent her entire career with the Storm, where she won four WNBA titles. But having announced in June this season would be her last, there...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Finals berth at stake as Sky, Sun clash in Game 5

Throughout this WNBA semifinal series with the defending champion Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has often discussed the need to make the games "messy." That is, not allowing Chicago to make its offense the free-flowing operation that often carves up opponents with ball movement, balance and shot-making. But...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Sue Bird retires a legend and future Hall of Famer, but the Seattle Storm point guard only made it look easy

SEATTLE -- Sue Bird walked off the court Tuesday for the last time, her WNBA career concluding where it started two decades earlier. Despite a season-ending loss, the Seattle Storm point guard received a fitting tribute from the crowd at Climate Pledge Arena. The fans roared their appreciation for her 19 seasons as Bird unsuccessfully fought back tears, repeatedly acknowledging the crowd by raising her hands before disappearing into the tunnel.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Champion Sky look for series clincher vs. Sun

The way Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner sees it, there is no reason to stress about an elimination game after losing consecutive games to the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky. "Once you start stressing, then they already got us beat," Bonner said. "We just got to go in, we got...
CHICAGO, IL

