TMZ.com
Las Vegas Aces Players Twerk In Locker Room After WNBA Finals Berth
The Las Vegas Aces locker room turned into a twerk fest on Tuesday ... with players droppin' low and shaking it to celebrate moving on to the WNBA Finals!!. Chelsea Gray and the Aces finished off Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm in an emotional 97-92 win to complete the series in four games ... and after punching their ticket to the last round of the playoffs, they celebrated with some epic moves.
ESPN
Sue Bird bids farewell after final game with Seattle Storm: 'I'm proud of everything we've accomplished here'
SEATTLE -- After playing her final game in the WNBA on Tuesday as the Aces eliminated her Storm from the playoffs with a 97-92 win in Game 4 of their semifinals series, Sue Bird wasn't sure how to feel about her career coming to an end. "I think initially I...
Aces advance to WNBA Finals, end Sue Bird’s career
Chelsea Gray scored 31 points and dished out 10 assists, A’ja Wilson also had a double-double and the Las Vegas
Aces have Storm, Sue Bird on the brink
The Las Vegas Aces can advance to the WNBA Finals by beating the host Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. But
NBC Sports
Sue Bird plays final WNBA game, Aces top Storm to reach Finals
SEATTLE — This time there were tears, on the court and in the stands. The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the...
NBC Sports
Sun rout Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in WNBA semifinals
With their season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun took it right to Chicago and forced a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinals series against the Sky. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Sun rout the Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night. Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all WNBA playoffs game on Thursday night.
BBC
Sue Bird: Seattle Storm legend bows out after 20 years in the WNBA
Sue Bird's stellar 20-year playing career is over after Seattle Storm failed to reach the Women's National Basketball Association finals. Team USA legend Bird, 41, spent her entire career with the Storm, where she won four WNBA titles. But having announced in June this season would be her last, there...
NBC Sports
Finals berth at stake as Sky, Sun clash in Game 5
Throughout this WNBA semifinal series with the defending champion Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has often discussed the need to make the games "messy." That is, not allowing Chicago to make its offense the free-flowing operation that often carves up opponents with ball movement, balance and shot-making. But...
ESPN
Sue Bird retires a legend and future Hall of Famer, but the Seattle Storm point guard only made it look easy
SEATTLE -- Sue Bird walked off the court Tuesday for the last time, her WNBA career concluding where it started two decades earlier. Despite a season-ending loss, the Seattle Storm point guard received a fitting tribute from the crowd at Climate Pledge Arena. The fans roared their appreciation for her 19 seasons as Bird unsuccessfully fought back tears, repeatedly acknowledging the crowd by raising her hands before disappearing into the tunnel.
Aces F A’ja Wilson wins second WNBA MVP award
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, who helped her team clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals on Tuesday, was
College QB shuffle: about half of FBS starters are transfers
Spencer Rattler, Chandler Morris and Tanner Mordecai were all once in the same quarterbacks room at Oklahoma. A couple of years ago, JT Daniels and Kedon Slovis were studying the Southern California playbook together. All are now starting for different programs. And they are only a few examples of the increased mobility of quarterbacks because of the transfer portal and the extra season of eligibility for players who were part of pandemic-altered 2020 season. There are more opportunities, and more time, for quarterbacks to seek different situations. Sometimes that means being QB1 elsewhere for coaches looking to fill gaps, make changes — or both.
Iowa seeks more offense against Cyclones in B10's top game
Things to watch during Week 2 of play in the Big Ten Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK Iowa State at Iowa Iowa goes for its seventh win in a row in the Cy-Hawk Game and is a 3 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Prep Roundup: Wooster tennis advances to third round of OTCA tourney
Wooster advanced to the third round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Tournament with a win over Mayfield, with its trio of singles players leading the way. Ava Mathur picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at first singles, Minnie Pozefsky rolled 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Alexia Kakanuru won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles to give the Generals the win.
NBC Sports
Champion Sky look for series clincher vs. Sun
The way Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner sees it, there is no reason to stress about an elimination game after losing consecutive games to the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky. "Once you start stressing, then they already got us beat," Bonner said. "We just got to go in, we got...
CBS Sports
Sue Bird plays final WNBA game: A look back at the best moments from the Storm legend's historic career
In the middle of June, Sue Bird announced that the 2022 season would be her last in the WNBA. Late on Tuesday night, after her Seattle Storm were eliminated in the semifinals of the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces, Bird's legendary career officially came to a close. Bird finished...
