Spencer Rattler, Chandler Morris and Tanner Mordecai were all once in the same quarterbacks room at Oklahoma. A couple of years ago, JT Daniels and Kedon Slovis were studying the Southern California playbook together. All are now starting for different programs. And they are only a few examples of the increased mobility of quarterbacks because of the transfer portal and the extra season of eligibility for players who were part of pandemic-altered 2020 season. There are more opportunities, and more time, for quarterbacks to seek different situations. Sometimes that means being QB1 elsewhere for coaches looking to fill gaps, make changes — or both.

