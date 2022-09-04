ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iconic music venue in Cambridge could be demolished, replaced with 6-story hotel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An iconic music venue in Cambridge could be knocked down and replaced with a six-story hotel, documents indicate. Sater Realty is looking to demolish the Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub at 6 Brookline Street and build back a hotel that will house a restaurant, a new music venue, and guestrooms, according to plans filed with the Cambridge Historical Commission.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston, MA
thepitchkc.com

The Murders Before the Marathon hits where law enforcement and mass media failed

As a default proxy Greater Boston spokesperson and frequent giver of opinions to friends and readers from beyond the Bay State who solicit my take on things ranging from big media events to breweries in these parts, I am bracing for the coming inevitable wave of questions about The Murders Before the Marathon premiering on Hulu this week.
WALTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Transgender pride flag at Massachusetts church burned, destroyed

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Brookline are searching for the person who destroyed a transgender pride flag at a local church. United Parish in Brookline, located at 210 Harvard St., shared that the trans pride flag on its front lawn was recently burned. Acting Brookline...
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
whdh.com

Person hospitalized after falling from forklift in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person is hospitalized after falling from a forklift in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. Boston Police said the accident happened at around 6 a.m. The forklift likely tipped forward onto the sidewalk while carrying construction equipment. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at Epping Dunkin'

EPPING, N.H. — A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged second-degree assault, a felony, and seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault.
EPPING, NH
nbcboston.com

2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
BOSTON, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
fox5ny.com

Neighbor catches 5-year-old child dropped from burning home

BOSTON - A neighbor is being credited as a hero for catching a 5-year-old child that was dropped out of a window by the mother to escape a burning building. The Boston Fire Department said the 3-alarm "heavy" fire broke out over the weekend on Delford Street. Firefighters said a...
BOSTON, MA

