Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
MLB World Reacts To Terrifying Near-Accident Sunday
Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is feeling very fortunate after narrowly avoiding serious injury in Sunday's ballgame. The two-time All-Star nearly walked into a full swing from teammate Gilberto Celestino as he made his way back to the dugout. "I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions...
Calls for Yankees to bench Isiah Kiner-Falefa reach boiling point after latest miscues
We like to think Isiah Kiner-Falefa knows that every time he botches a routine play, Oswald Peraza is one step closer to taking his job. But you wouldn’t know that based on Kiner-Falefa’s performance over the last few weeks … and you wouldn’t know it based on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s continued support of the everyday shortstop.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
Yardbarker
Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit
The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees dodge injury bullet after Giancarlo Stanton fouls ball off foot
The New York Yankees can’t afford to sustain any more injuries, which is why they dodged a series bullet with slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Monday after he fouled a ball off his foot. Stanton, who recently returned from Achilles tendinitis, has struggled considerably in the batter’s box, not making...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge continues chasing history as Yanks host Twins
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 53rd homer on the second pitch of the game, but the New York Yankees could not exhale until Clay Holmes struck out Yandy Diaz with two on in the ninth inning over 3 1/2 hours later on Sunday. The Yankees having salvaged the finale...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 136
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rained out tonight, will play Wednesday doubleheader
The weather forecast for the Bronx tonight is awful, and the Yankees did not see fit to waste anyone’s time by making them come to the ballpark and wait out a long delay. They were set to face the Twins with ace Gerrit Cole squaring off with rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, but instead, we’ll see them tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
Pinstripe Alley
Judge and the Other Yankees
I saw the following information in a recent post on the internet. Yankees Offense Produced In The Last 39 Innings or the Last 4 Games plus. OTHER YANKEE PLAYERS IN THE LINEUP. Last time I checked, that’s what you call "CARRYING a TEAM"!! Judge is most deserving of the MVP Award!!
Pinstripe Alley
Enough of Donaldson
Can we please give Josh Donaldson a permanent seat on the bench? Taking a HR trot on a ball that didn't go out and getting thrown out at second is bush league nonsense. His fielding is getting worse by the day as well. Volpe is tearing it up in AAA...
FOX Sports
Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies in twinbill opener vs Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup Wednesday that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter. New York started three...
Pinstripe Alley
Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth
It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
Pinstripe Alley
Diving deep into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive limitations
Look, I’m not here to bash Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a person. He seems like an extremely hard worker with the drive to be a productive major league player, and he doesn’t deserve the over-the-line vitriol directed at his family. What I’m doing here is questioning the Yankees’ analysis of IKF as a highly-skilled defensive shortstop. There have been several instances that make me feel like they’re doing everything they can to confirm their belief that IKF is a great defender because they made the trade for him. In other words, if this isn’t confirmation bias at its finest, then I don’t know what is.
