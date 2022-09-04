ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Terrifying Near-Accident Sunday

Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is feeling very fortunate after narrowly avoiding serious injury in Sunday's ballgame. The two-time All-Star nearly walked into a full swing from teammate Gilberto Celestino as he made his way back to the dugout. "I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bronx, NY
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
Yardbarker

Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit

The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
David Peralta
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Francisco Mejía
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees dodge injury bullet after Giancarlo Stanton fouls ball off foot

The New York Yankees can’t afford to sustain any more injuries, which is why they dodged a series bullet with slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Monday after he fouled a ball off his foot. Stanton, who recently returned from Achilles tendinitis, has struggled considerably in the batter’s box, not making...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rays#Yanks
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge continues chasing history as Yanks host Twins

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 53rd homer on the second pitch of the game, but the New York Yankees could not exhale until Clay Holmes struck out Yandy Diaz with two on in the ninth inning over 3 1/2 hours later on Sunday. The Yankees having salvaged the finale...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 136

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees rained out tonight, will play Wednesday doubleheader

The weather forecast for the Bronx tonight is awful, and the Yankees did not see fit to waste anyone’s time by making them come to the ballpark and wait out a long delay. They were set to face the Twins with ace Gerrit Cole squaring off with rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, but instead, we’ll see them tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Judge and the Other Yankees

I saw the following information in a recent post on the internet. Yankees Offense Produced In The Last 39 Innings or the Last 4 Games plus. OTHER YANKEE PLAYERS IN THE LINEUP. Last time I checked, that’s what you call "CARRYING a TEAM"!! Judge is most deserving of the MVP Award!!
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Enough of Donaldson

Can we please give Josh Donaldson a permanent seat on the bench? Taking a HR trot on a ball that didn't go out and getting thrown out at second is bush league nonsense. His fielding is getting worse by the day as well. Volpe is tearing it up in AAA...
MLB
FOX Sports

Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies in twinbill opener vs Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup Wednesday that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter. New York started three...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth

It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Diving deep into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive limitations

Look, I’m not here to bash Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a person. He seems like an extremely hard worker with the drive to be a productive major league player, and he doesn’t deserve the over-the-line vitriol directed at his family. What I’m doing here is questioning the Yankees’ analysis of IKF as a highly-skilled defensive shortstop. There have been several instances that make me feel like they’re doing everything they can to confirm their belief that IKF is a great defender because they made the trade for him. In other words, if this isn’t confirmation bias at its finest, then I don’t know what is.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy