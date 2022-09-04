ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado. “It was nice to win the two games after a tough first one (in the series versus Arizona),” Melvin said. “We are seeing some balls leave the ballpark here. We have the ability to slug — that showed up tonight after being down 2-0. To be able to respond right away and come right back I think kind of shifted the momentum back into our dugout.” Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers off Darvish (13-7) to give him 24 for the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy