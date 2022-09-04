ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KISS 106

Comments / 16

Bullet
2d ago

Where in the world is Illionis?! Have you all forgotten how to spell or proofread?!

Reply(4)
13
D D
2d ago

Crossing the river into Illinois is the gate to hell.

Reply
18
Laura Boehmer
2d ago

what ever happened to using spellcheck or checking spelling? it's Illinois not illionis

Reply
5
Related
hot96.com

Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found

The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blog#In Hell#Seven Gates Of Hell#Fall
advantagenews.com

I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
WDTN

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Trooper injured in crash along I-64 in southern Illinois

WAYNE COUNTY, IL — A state trooper was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck sideswiped his Illinois State Police vehicle. ISP says the trooper was standing outside the vehicle at the time of the collision. The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. Monday, ISP says. A District 19...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy