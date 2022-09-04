Eliza Fletcher abduction: Police search near Memphis home where suspect was seen washing clothes, cleaning car

The man accused of the kidnap and murder of an heiress who was abducted while out for a run appeared in court in Memphis for the first time. Cleotha Abston was being arraigned on charges including aggravating kidnapping and tampering with evidence when the prosecutor made a dramatic announcement. “Additional charges were filed this morning for murder, premeditated murder and murder in the perpetration of a kidnapping,” the prosecutor said.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO