ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

One & Done: Table Service Restaurants We Don’t Need to Try Again

Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are countless table service restaurants available to Guests that serve up a wide array of cuisines, including everything from traditional American favorites to international delicacies. With so many options to choose from, there are a handful of table service restaurants that have incredible menus and atmospheres, leading them to become must-dos. While there are plenty of popular table service restaurants, there are also a handful of locations that can be considered one and done. Whether because of limited menus, lacking themes, or other various reasons, these table service restaurants at the Walt Disney World Resort can definitely be considered one-and-done options for Guests.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years

A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
TUCSON, AZ
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Andres
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Masaharu Morimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disney Parks#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Disney Springs#Washington Dc#Food Drink#The Disney Resorts#Rainforest
Fatherly

Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change

Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
disneytips.com

Good News For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders!

We’ve got two NEW updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, and both are positive! First, Disney journalist Scott Gustin just reported that there will be an increase in the AP merchandise discount. For a limited time, from September 14 to October 14, AP holders will receive a 10%...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”

Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
disneytips.com

Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed

If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts

The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals NEW Sipper & Popcorn Buckets Coming Soon!

This is not a drill, Disney collectors! We have exciting news to share. As Disney gets into the spooky spirit for the fall season, they have announced a brand new sipper featuring Donald Duck, along with new popcorn buckets on the way. Donald Candy Corn Sipper. While Disneyland Resort is...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy