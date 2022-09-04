Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
International Business Times
Boston Red Sox Secure Ex-World Series Champ For At Least One More Year
It appears Enrique Hernandez will continue to play for the Boston Red Sox, the same team where he shone in the 2021 MLB postseason. According to sources cited by ESPN, the 31-year-old center fielder agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million on Monday. The 2020 World Series champion missed...
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Jacob deGrom's Potential Landing Spots amid Mets Opt-Out Rumors
If Jacob deGrom is with the New York Mets come Opening Day of 2023, it may be because they were able to fend off other suitors for him in free agency this winter. The two-time Cy Young Award winner still has a player option on his contract, plus a club option for 2024. Yet deGrom made it clear in March that opting out and testing the open market was "the plan." On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the right-hander is still expected to do so.
Bleacher Report
Unearthing Every MLB Team's Hidden Gem of the 2022 Season
Every MLB season features at least a few under-the-radar players who emerge as surprise contributors. Whether it's young players on the rise, journeymen receiving an extended look or veterans proving they still have something left, there are a few hidden gems on every roster. The idea here is to highlight...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Doug Gottlieb Says Freddie Freeman, Casey Close Conduct He Alleged 'Did Not Occur'
Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb recanted his report about Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his former agent, Casey Close, in a statement Wednesday:. Re: Casey Close/Freddie Freeman negotiations <a href="https://t.co/dhFD8dj49H">pic.twitter.com/dhFD8dj49H</a>. Close released a statement in response:. Close filed a lawsuit against Gottlieb in July alleging libel, per...
Bleacher Report
Mets' Starling Marte Pulled With Hand Injury After HBP vs. Pirates
The New York Mets got an injury scare early in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mets right fielder Starling Marte exited the game after he was hit on the hand by a pitch from Mitch Keller in the first inning. Tyler Naquin took over in right field and will bat second for the rest of the game.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their three-game series at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has been a disaster...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field
Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
NFL・
