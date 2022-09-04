ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl

A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
Powercat Pregame Podcast: Missouri at Kansas State

Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State plays host to the Missouri Tigers. Both teams cruised to victory in their season openers and Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, they will renew a rivalry that has been dormant for 11 years. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
West Virginia’s Upcoming Game Anything But Automatic

Cover Photo – Robert Ovies, The Voice of Morgantown. Morgantown, West Virginia – While a football game against the Kansas Jayhawks has historically been a virtually automatic win, it’s far from guaranteed for the West Virginia Mountaineers this Saturday. West Virginia, who lost to hated rival Pitt...
The best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Pittsburgh week

Tennessee plays its first big game of the season at Pittsburgh on Saturday when the 24th-ranked Vols face the 17th-ranked Panthers in a rematch of a 41-34 Pittsburgh win in Neyland Stadium last season. Ahead of the matchup, “Vol Calls,” the weekly call-in radio show during which Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answers questions from fans both over the phone and on location at Calhoun’s On The River, was back on its usual Wednesday night. This week’s show featured one returning caller and a long-time regular making his 2022 debut.
WVU’s Brown Posts Message to Mountaineer Fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a couple of days of reflection following West Virginia's 38-31 loss at 17th-ranked Pitt last Thursday night, coach Neal Brown posted this message on his official Twitter account early Sunday evening:. "Mountaineer Nation, we start Kansas prep (Sunday) but it's been two long days watching...
Jimbo Fisher Answers Whether He Would Ever Coach the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher is now the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but it doesn’t appear that he has completely closed the door on potentially returning to coach the West Virginia Mountaineers near the end of his career. Fisher, 56, is...
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could be going away

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wabash Cannonball has been a tradition at Kansas State sporting events for many years. That tradition could be lost if changes aren’t made soon. Kansas State marching band members tell 27 News that Band Director Dr. Frank Tracz informed their squad they will soon cease to play the legendary song at […]
Bringing NASCAR to West Virginia

Fifty-one years since the 1971 West Virginia 500 race in the NASCAR Cup Series of that year, West Virginia has brought in many tourists to visit the sights and sounds that the Mountain State has to offer. USA Today has gone on record stating that West Virginia is the must-visit place to visit in 2022. While exciting news on its own, the more surprising bit of it all is that the state has done this without housing a professional sports team or league within its borders.
BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter

Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
WHEELING, WV
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
TOPEKA, KS

