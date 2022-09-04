Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Climate Change, Conflict Forcing More People in Africa to Flee
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, is warning that the displacement crisis in the Horn of Africa and Sahel is getting worse as the impact of climate change and conflict are forcing more people to flee in search of safety and humanitarian assistance. Climate shocks like floods and...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Voice of America
Cameroon Separatists Attack Bus, Kill 6 Civilians
Bangourain, Cameroon — Military officials in Cameroon say armed separatists killed at least six people and wounded nine when they attacked a bus on a highway in the country's troubled Southwest region. The military has deployed scores of troops to track down the rebels. Locals say there has been...
Voice of America
A Uyghur’s Story: What It’s Like Inside a Xinjiang 'Reeducation' Facility
Human rights groups have accused China of arbitrarily detaining one to two million Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of the country, actions these organizations have described as crimes against humanity. One Uyghur woman who experienced what life was like in detention shared her story with VOA. Elizabeth Lee narrates the story for reporter Xiao Yu in Paris. VOA footage and video editing by Shih-Wei Chou.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Malawi President Moves to Ease Fuel Crisis
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi's president has ordered the Reserve Bank of Malawi to prioritize buying fuel in any foreign currency the country can secure to deal with a fuel shortage. The shortage has forced Malawi's drivers to wait hours in line, or to buy fuel smuggled in from neighboring Mozambique.
Voice of America
Free Press Advocates Criticize US Response to Journalist Killed in West Bank
The State Department has reacted to an Israeli statement on the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, saying the U.S. will press Israel to review the rules of engagement of its forces in the West Bank to take steps to mitigate the risk to journalists and other civilians. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Togo Extends State of Emergency Due to Militant Attacks
Lome, Togo — The West African nation of Togo has extended a state of emergency in its northern Savanes region for another six months due to continued attacks by Islamist militants. A six-month state of emergency was approved Tuesday by the Togolese parliament to restore security in the region.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Why School Destruction Matters
A new reports says that up to four pre-schools are destroyed each day because of the war. Plus Britain’s new Prime Minister faces challenges abroad and at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Britain's Liz Truss: Foreign Policy Hawk Facing Challenges at Home
Liz Truss officially became prime minister of Britain Tuesday, replacing Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation in July. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Truss is seen as a foreign policy hawk and has pledged a tough line against Russia and China — but she first faces daunting challenges at home.
U.K.・
Voice of America
Nigerian Police Search for More Than 30 Travelers Abducted in Southwest
Abuja, Nigeria — Police in Nigeria’s southwest Ondo state are searching for more than 30 people abducted Saturday as they were returning home from a funeral. The mass abduction came just a day after gunmen seized scores of worshippers at a mosque during Friday prayers in northwest Zamfara state. The almost weekly attacks have Nigerian authorities under intense criticism for the country's worsening insecurity.
Voice of America
China's Global Media Influence Campaign Growing, Says Freedom House
When Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of the Nigerian newspaper the Premium Times, was in school in the 1970s, he remembers receiving in the mail "glossy Chinese magazines that were sent freely, celebrating and glamorizing China's great progress." China's media influence strategy in Nigeria has grown more aggressive since then, Olorunyomi said.
Voice of America
Somali President Fires Mayor of Mogadishu, Appoints Replacement
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has fired and replaced the mayor of the capital, Mogadishu, Omar Filish. Analysts say the president wanted to install his own ally in the capital, where Islamist militants killed 21 people at a hotel last month. In a decree issued Wednesday,...
Commonwealth history, evolution from the British Empire, and why countries still fight for independence from royal rule
The Commonwealth, an association of former British colonies, has faced criticism for its imperialist roots, and some countries still want independence from royal rule.
Voice of America
Looming Somalia Famine Putting Millions of Lives at Risk
Geneva — The United Nations is calling for a significant and rapid scale up of humanitarian assistance to prevent a famine in Somalia that could result in a devastating loss of life. The latest U.N. food and nutritional analysis released Monday warns more than a million people in the...
Voice of America
Crises Halt Progress in Human Development: UN Report
GENEVA — A report published by the U.N. Development Program finds the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economic uncertainty and other crises have halted progress in human development and reversed gains made over the past three decades. Data from 191 countries show 90% failed to achieve a better, healthier, more...
Voice of America
Divisions in Australia over Plan for Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Sydney — Australia plans to hold a referendum to legally enshrine indigenous voices in politics. Campaigners argue it will help address deep-seated inequality, but not everyone is convinced. Australia’s recently-elected Labor government wants to change the constitution to recognize First Nations people. It also plans to mandate consultation with...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 7
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 a.m.: Five commercial vessels carrying a total of 129,538 metric tons of grain and other food products are expected to move Wednesday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Voice of America
Pregnant Women Vulnerable in Pakistan's Flood-Affected Areas
The U.N. Population Fund says that almost 650,000 pregnant women in Pakistan's flood-affected areas need maternal health care for safe deliveries. VOA’s Sidra Dar has more from Sindh province in Pakistan in this report narrated by Aisha Khalid.
Voice of America
China-Russia Military Ties Boosted by Invasion of Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven Moscow and Beijing closer, according to a new report that warns of the possibility of Russia and China supporting each other in any future conflict. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
COVID Threatening Resurgence of Deadly Meningitis in Africa
Geneva — The World Health Organization is warning of a resurgence of deadly meningitis in Africa because COVID-19 has disrupted lifesaving vaccination campaigns. The near elimination of the deadly form of meningitis type A in Africa is one of the continent’s biggest health success stories. Over the last 12 years, about 350 million Africans have received a single dose of MenAfriVac, a vaccine designed specifically for the African meningitis belt.
Comments / 0