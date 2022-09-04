Read full article on original website
Related
Suicidal Tendencies Live on the ‘Renegade’ Stage at ROK22!
The American Cycos themselves, Suicidal Tendencies returned to Pryor, OK. for Rocklahoma 2022. Mike Muir and the boys took to the 'Renegade' stage for an old-school skatepunk and thrashing good time! For me, this was the moment I'd been waiting for, a chance to see them live once again. This weekend's line-up has been incredible and there's more to come but personally SUICIDAL was the highlight of day two at ROK22!
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
In This Moment Live on the ‘Freedom’ Stage at ROK22!
The very lovely and talented Maria Brink and In This Moment made the trip to Pryor, OK. for Rocklahoma 2022. They hit the 'Freedom' (main) stage for an unforgettable performance that has set the bar even higher for all who follow. It was great to see them again, it's been a while. They always deliver and are one of the best live bands around. They whipped the crowd into a frenzy and left us all wanting more!
The Crazy Characters & Party People of Rocklahoma 2022!
If you've never made the trip to Pryor, OK. for Rocklahoma you may not know that the people-watching here is as entertaining as the bands. Every imaginable kind and type of person from mild to wild is in attendance. You'll find superheroes, horror icons, cartoon characters, and even Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are regulars. A quick walk through the crowd is all it takes. You never know who or what you'll run into at ROK.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sadly This is it, Day Three of Rocklahoma 2022!
This is it, sadly the final day of Rocklahoma 2022. Day three always seems to get here way too fast. Over the past two days, we've seen some amazing performances and it's not over yet. The festival main gates open at 2:00-pm today, day three is gonna rock! A BIG THANKS to AEG Presents and festival organizers for letting us invade on them this weekend to be a part of the action and insanity that is Rocklahoma. You're the BEST!
Day Two of Rocklahoma is About to Begin!
It's day two here at Rocklahma 2022 the mega three-day, three-stage live music festival. It's gonna be a great day! Festival organizers and crews are making ready and soon the gates will open for another amazing day of live rock! You still have time to make the trip and party with us this Labor Day weekend so head this way!
Day One at Rocklahoma 2022 is About to Kick Off!
We're just a few short minutes away from the main festival gates opening at Rocklahoma 2022 here in Pryor, OK. the "Catch the Fever Festival Fairgrounds." We're all ready for a three-day, three-stage Labor Day weekend of LIVE ROCK! This year's line-up is the absolute perfect soundtrack to this annual weekend-long PARTY!
FOX23 Tulsa State Fair 2022 Prize Pack Giveaway
Tulsa, OK — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 29 - October 9, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!. Entry Period: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.
RELATED PEOPLE
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Post Cards- Will Rogers Airport
At Claremore MoH, we thought we would take a trip back to remember the old Will Rogers Airport. The airport was dedicated on July 14, 1931. Will Rogers accompanied Wiley Post and Harold Gatty who had recently completed their record breaking world tour to attend the Claremore dedication. The airport was a WPA building and was located in the general vicinity of where Centrilift Baker Hughes now resides.
oklahomatoday.com
Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)
A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
Rocklahoma campers out in full force
On the Rocklahoma grounds, there are several acres of camping space, festival-goers have the option to camp in a tent or do it big in an RV or camper
cherokeephoenix.org
Spiro Mounds site to host autumnal equinox walks on Sept. 22
SPIRO – The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will host Autumnal Equinox Walks on Sept. 22. There will be three walks beginning at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. led by archaeologist and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center Manager Dennis Peterson. Each walk will take about two hours and require a mile of easy walking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sapulpatimes.com
Family tragedy spurs a new kind of business in Sapulpa
“People tell us, ‘thanks so much,’ because there’s not another store like this nearby, neither in Glenpool, nor in Sand Springs.”. Daddy & Daughter Cards is located at 224 N. Mission Street in a strip center surrounded by auto insurance and a tattoo shop. The place is easy to miss, but the experience inside is unlike anything else Sapulpa has.
kshb.com
Tulsa news anchor doing well after suffering 'beginnings of a stroke' on live TV
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Julie Chin, a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is doing well after experiencing a health scare during a live broadcast on Saturday. Chin shared a public update on Facebook Sunday evening saying she experienced what doctors say is the "beginnings of a stroke" while delivering the weekend news.
Charles Page Students Plan Walk Out In Protest Of Racist Incidents
Charles Page High School students in Sand Springs plan to walk out of class following recent racist incidents in the district. The walkout will be taking place at Charles Page High School. The move comes after racist comments were made from one student to another that were then spread on...
Tulsa County Deputies Search For Man Who Stole Trailer From Sand Springs Business
Tulsa County Deputies are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a self-storage business and taking off with a 20-foot trailer. The Sheriff's Office shared video on Facebook showing someone breaking into the Sand Springs business last Friday. Deputies say the man was driving a black truck with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman says crowds, noise in a nearby parking lot is causing issues
A Tulsa family wants the city and police to do something about a noise problem near 71st and Memorial.
kgou.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
Ars Technica
Efforts to ID Tulsa race massacre victims raise privacy issues
On the night of May 31, 1921, a white mob descended on the affluent Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The mob had gathered after the arrest of a Black teenager named Dick Rowland, who had been falsely accused of assaulting a white girl in an elevator. In one of the worst episodes of racial violence in US history, thousands of white vigilantes took to the streets of Greenwood with torches, guns, and bombs.
Z94
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0