Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
Does Your Dog Cry Happy Tears?
Happy dogs are easy to spot. Their tails wag excitedly back and forth, they cover us in sloppy, wet kisses and, sometimes, their whole body shakes with enthusiasm as they roll over on their backs, eager for more attention. However, according to a new study, your dog might also be...
PETS・
Peppa Pig’s Tribute to Queen Elizabeth is Too Sweet for Words
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II today, the royal family, celebrities, and fans are posting heartfelt tributes to the monarch. Among them is the British animated kids’ show, Peppa Pig, which shared the sweetest message to The Queen today.
19 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 4 That Are Small, Great, And Just Subtle Enough That You Could've Missed Them
There seems to be some Mephisto Easter eggs hidden in She-Hulk Episode 4 and I'm getting WandaVision flashbacks. I swear, this time it could be a thing.
Olivia Wilde Just Responded To All The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama That Went Down During The Venice Premiere
"We worked too hard, and went through too much together."
