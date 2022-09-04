ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Spencer Rattler said before Arkansas

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is certainly going to want to have better games going forward, but he and his team left Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night with a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Rattler was 23-for-37 passing for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Columbia, SC
State
Arkansas State
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in both major polls

Following a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs will now have spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25 over the last two seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What we know about South Carolina's Week 2 depth chart

What could South Carolina's depth chart look like heading into Week 2 at Arkansas?. After meeting with coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday afternoon, TheBigSpur has the latest on several positions and what those respective depth charts might look like, heading into the second game of the season. Included in this story are notes on the situation at left tackle (Jaylen Nichols and Jakai Moore), middle linebacker (Stone Blanton and Sherrod Greene) and safety (R.J. Roderick and Nick Emmanwori).
COLUMBIA, SC
5newsonline.com

Arkansas football moves up to #16 in AP Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football is ranked at #16 in the latest AP Top 25. The Hogs moved up three spots after taking down #23 Cincinnati. The Bearcats were not in the latest poll. The SEC had six teams other than Arkansas in the latest poll. 1. Bama. 2....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
247Sports

Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
fox16.com

Former Hogs golfer earns PGA Tour card for 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Razorback All-American golfer Nicolas Echavarria shot a bogey-free 66 in the final round at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to finish tied for fifth place at 17-under, which propelled him to 20th in final tour standings to secure his PGA Tour card for next season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Arkansas Football#Gamecocks#South Carolina#Vegas Insider Consensus#Vegasinsider Com
News19 WLTX

Irmo residents want clarification on busking

IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
IRMO, SC
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah

Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy