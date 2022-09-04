Georgia Football had one theme going into Week One. Hunt. Was it because they were playing a team named the Ducks? Nope. That’s just coincidental. Instead, Kirby Smart has made that the theme of this 2022 season as he wants to make sure that his team goes into every game with the right mindset. They’ve got a big target on their back as the defending National Champions. Everybody wants to beat the Bulldogs. But Smart will be damned if his Dawgs are on the run. Nope. Not on his watch. They’re the one doing the hunting.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO