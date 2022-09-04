ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71

It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
On3.com

Georgia vs Samford: SEC Network crew excited for Athens party

This weekend’s Georgia vs Samford game will end yet another drought for Kirby Smart’s Dawgs. And all they have to do is show up. The last time Georgia played a home game as defending National Champions was September 5th, 1981. Georgia’s contest with. wasn’t nearly as competitive...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Klein
Person
Kirby Smart
247Sports

Georgia LB Skielar Mann commits to Ole Miss

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Skielar Mann announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Tuesday morning. He is commit No. 11 for head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff in the 2023 cycle. Mann was recruited to Oxford by Maurice Crum and Chris Partridge. The Rebels offered the 6-foot-2,...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Pac 12
On3.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs still hunting after big win

Georgia Football had one theme going into Week One. Hunt. Was it because they were playing a team named the Ducks? Nope. That’s just coincidental. Instead, Kirby Smart has made that the theme of this 2022 season as he wants to make sure that his team goes into every game with the right mindset. They’ve got a big target on their back as the defending National Champions. Everybody wants to beat the Bulldogs. But Smart will be damned if his Dawgs are on the run. Nope. Not on his watch. They’re the one doing the hunting.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement

If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
DURHAM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Heather Dinich makes case for Ohio State as best team in the country after Week 1

ESPN’s Heather Dinich made an argument for Ohio State as the best team in the country after a Week 1 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. In what was the most anticipated game of the weekend, Ohio State overcame several key injuries and a halftime deficit to pull out the win at home over a top 5 opponent. Notre Dame impressed many people with how competitive of a game it was.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Loreal Sarkisian, the Wife of Texas Longhorns Coach, Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut

Fans of the Louisiana State Tigers football team, avert your eyes, as there might be trouble afoot this early in the season. Highly-regarded wide-receiver, Kayshon Boutte, might be plotting a move away. After a frustrating game against the Florida State Seminoles which ended in a close defeat, 24-23, where Boutte only caught two passes for […] The post Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy