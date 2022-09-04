Read full article on original website
Was it Kirby Smart all along?
Jon Chuckery and Chip Towers discuss the performance of Georgia’s defense in Saturday’s win over Oregon and how good Kirby Smart is in recruiting to reload that side of the ball.
Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”
Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Yardbarker
Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas
CINCINNATI — "What's up with the helmets?" That's what many people were thinking after UC's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas. UC players had their helmets fall off on upwards of 10 plays throughout the game. Per NCAA rules, if a player loses a helmet they have to miss the...
Georgia vs Samford: SEC Network crew excited for Athens party
This weekend’s Georgia vs Samford game will end yet another drought for Kirby Smart’s Dawgs. And all they have to do is show up. The last time Georgia played a home game as defending National Champions was September 5th, 1981. Georgia’s contest with. wasn’t nearly as competitive...
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame
Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) dances with his teammates prior to No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Columbus was a surreal place to be Saturday.
Projected starter out for the year plus other injury updates after Georgia
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provides an injury update on the team after the team's season-opener against Georgia, the loss of a projected starter, and other key notes.
Georgia LB Skielar Mann commits to Ole Miss
Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Skielar Mann announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Tuesday morning. He is commit No. 11 for head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff in the 2023 cycle. Mann was recruited to Oxford by Maurice Crum and Chris Partridge. The Rebels offered the 6-foot-2,...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum declares one Power 5 conference 'dead' for College Football Playoff
Paul Finebaum pronounced the Pac-12 “dead” for the College Football Playoff following a difficult Week 1. The Pac-12 had 2 marquee matchups against the SEC and the conference fell short in both games. The Pac-12’s hopes of sending a team to the Playoff depended upon the outcome of Week 1.
Washington BREAKING: Ryan Kerrigan Hired to Coach Commanders
Kerrigan, 34, has been spending time at training camp with the Commanders as a contributor to the coaching staff.
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs still hunting after big win
Georgia Football had one theme going into Week One. Hunt. Was it because they were playing a team named the Ducks? Nope. That’s just coincidental. Instead, Kirby Smart has made that the theme of this 2022 season as he wants to make sure that his team goes into every game with the right mindset. They’ve got a big target on their back as the defending National Champions. Everybody wants to beat the Bulldogs. But Smart will be damned if his Dawgs are on the run. Nope. Not on his watch. They’re the one doing the hunting.
Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement
If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich makes case for Ohio State as best team in the country after Week 1
ESPN’s Heather Dinich made an argument for Ohio State as the best team in the country after a Week 1 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. In what was the most anticipated game of the weekend, Ohio State overcame several key injuries and a halftime deficit to pull out the win at home over a top 5 opponent. Notre Dame impressed many people with how competitive of a game it was.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Loreal Sarkisian, the Wife of Texas Longhorns Coach, Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night
ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly got verbally bodyslammed by a reporter: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not the first college football coach to leave one program for another. He's not even the first to leave before his former team's bowl game. That happens a bunch in college football, and it's not like Notre Dame, of all places, would have had trouble finding his replacement.
Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut
Fans of the Louisiana State Tigers football team, avert your eyes, as there might be trouble afoot this early in the season. Highly-regarded wide-receiver, Kayshon Boutte, might be plotting a move away. After a frustrating game against the Florida State Seminoles which ended in a close defeat, 24-23, where Boutte only caught two passes for […] The post Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
