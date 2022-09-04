Read full article on original website
Curry County Deputy among injured in wreck in Chaves County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Curry County Court Deputy was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on US 70 in Chaves County, Tuesday, according to reports from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 6, the deputy was assisting in with a court-ordered medical transport riding in an ambulance with […]
abc7amarillo.com
KFDA
Police searching for suspect in hit and run in Farwell
FARWELL, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a hit and run in Farwell. Farwell Police Department said they received a call about a hit and run that occurred at the Lowe’s grocery store. A truck was identified as a suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is...
Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
UPDATE: Clovis police determine cause of school threats
UPDATE (5:55 p.m.): The Clovis Police Department reported that with assistance from the FBI field office in Roswell they identified the student who sent out the threatening message through social media. Police said after speaking with the student and the mother, CPD determined that the mother informed her son about the threats that had transpired […]
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
20-Year-Old Anthony Ray Acosta Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Plainview (Plainview, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred Friday night in Hale County. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was traveling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Los Huracanes Del Norte joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame
PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Norteño group Los Huracanes del Norte were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday. The group has released more than 900 songs and produced 68 albums over its 50-year career and has been nominated for three Grammys. The band was started by four brothers, Heraclio, Jesus, Franscio, and Jose […]
Clovis, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Artesia High School soccer team will have a game with Clovis High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
newmexicomagazine.org
Shad Mayfield Busts Rodeo Barriers
After becoming only the third Black rodeo world champion, the Clovis native continues to blaze a trail for others. AS THE SON OF tie-down roping standout Sylvester Mayfield, Shad Mayfield grew up with big boots to fill. “When I was little, I started practicing by walking around with a rope in my hand, just roping chairs and people,” recalls the 21-year-old Clovis native. But rodeo wasn’t always a cinch. Mayfield tried his hand at several sports, including football, as a youngster before roping finally lassoed him. The rising star in professional rodeo already has a half-million dollars in winnings and a World Championship on his belt. The title, which he earned in 2020, puts him in elite company: He joins legends Charles Sampson and Fred Whitfield as one of only three Black world champions in professional rodeo history. This month, Mayfield brings his considerable roping skills to the New Mexico State Fair Rodeo. “I love what I do because I have fun doing it,” he says.
