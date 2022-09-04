ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

Police searching for suspect in hit and run in Farwell

FARWELL, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a hit and run in Farwell. Farwell Police Department said they received a call about a hit and run that occurred at the Lowe’s grocery store. A truck was identified as a suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is...
Underage runaway girl said Muleshoe man got her pregnant, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas —  Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents. Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as […]
Los Huracanes Del Norte joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Norteño group Los Huracanes del Norte were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday. The group has released more than 900 songs and produced 68 albums over its 50-year career and has been nominated for three Grammys. The band was started by four brothers, Heraclio, Jesus, Franscio, and Jose […]
Shad Mayfield Busts Rodeo Barriers

After becoming only the third Black rodeo world champion, the Clovis native continues to blaze a trail for others. AS THE SON OF tie-down roping standout Sylvester Mayfield, Shad Mayfield grew up with big boots to fill. “When I was little, I started practicing by walking around with a rope in my hand, just roping chairs and people,” recalls the 21-year-old Clovis native. But rodeo wasn’t always a cinch. Mayfield tried his hand at several sports, including football, as a youngster before roping finally lassoed him. The rising star in professional rodeo already has a half-million dollars in winnings and a World Championship on his belt. The title, which he earned in 2020, puts him in elite company: He joins legends Charles Sampson and Fred Whitfield as one of only three Black world champions in professional rodeo history. This month, Mayfield brings his considerable roping skills to the New Mexico State Fair Rodeo. “I love what I do because I have fun doing it,” he says.
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

