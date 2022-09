Wooster advanced to the third round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Tournament with a win over Mayfield, with its trio of singles players leading the way. Ava Mathur picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at first singles, Minnie Pozefsky rolled 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Alexia Kakanuru won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles to give the Generals the win.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO