Woman who escaped being abducted shares her story; Encourages women to continue to run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After what happened to Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a Williamson County woman who escaped being abducted six years ago said what happened to Fletcher broke her heart. Still, it renewed her purpose of reminding women to live confidently and keep running without fear. “I don’t know...
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
Murfreesboro Man Wanted by Metro Nashville Police on 4-Outstanding Warrants
A Murfreesboro man has been added to the Metro East Precinct Most Wanted list. Andrew G. Berry, who last lived in the area of St. Andrews Drive near Scales Elementary School, is wanted for burglary and theft. The 30-year-old man was evidently added to the most wanted list earlier this year in July.
New naloxone bill potentially saving lives in Tennessee
Naloxone can reverse the effects of a lethal overdose. The new law narrowly passed in the Tennessee House when it was still a bill. Much of the debate over it was whether or not it enabled those doing drugs to do them more often.
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
Tennessee man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
Glencliff High senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
Anonymous donor offers $10,000 for information on 2020 homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Lane in 2020. Metro Police said on August 11, 2020, Lane and his girlfriend were putting together...
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Man, child nearly hit in drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Close to a dozen shots were fired during a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Gallatin.
Anonymous donor offers $10,000 reward in 2020 Nashville murder case
A 2020 murder investigation could be getting new life thanks to a $10,000 reward from an anonymous donor. Benjamin Lane was shot at his townhouse on Colbert Way in East Nashville on August 11, 2020.
Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation
A 30-year veteran of the Nashville Fire Department says in a newly-filed lawsuit she was forced to submit to drug testing and suspended for five days after she publicly accused the agency of age and sex discrimination. Maggie Lawrence, 64, has filed a civil-rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Nashville against her employers at […] The post Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
Police: Man accused of 'brutally' assaulting woman at her Franklin home arrested
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Franklin Police arrested the man they say "brutally" assaulted a woman at her Franklin, Tennessee home. According to the Franklin Police Department, Julius Waters, 21, assaulted and terrorized a woman at her home on Spring Street. Police said the two knew each other. Waters fled...
TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community.
17-year-old student charged, accused of showing off loaded gun at high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property Tuesday. Metro Police said the 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior was charged after another student sent a tip to a School Resource Officer during lunch. The teen had been allegedly showing off the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria at that time.
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
‘I don’t think there will ever be justice’: Mt. Juliet mother grieves after son’s killer found guilty of lesser charge
On September 2nd, Kesa Taylor was in the courtroom when a jury found Ethan Vanderpool guilty of second-degree murder after he was accused of shooting and killing JayShawn Taylor.
People incarcerated in Nashville using software to gain employment after release
People are released from jail everyday without a job, an education or a place to live. New software in Davidson County's jails is helping inmates be more prepared.
Affidavit: Man accused of tresspassing at Vanderbilt, charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after attempting to gain access to a dorm on Vanderbilt University’s campus Saturday. According to an affidavit from WSMV4, Security officials at Warren College on Vanderbilt’s campus contacted the police Saturday at 4:02 a.m. regarding an individual attempting to access the dorm without an ID.
