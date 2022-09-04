ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
Anonymous donor offers $10,000 for information on 2020 homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Lane in 2020. Metro Police said on August 11, 2020, Lane and his girlfriend were putting together...
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation

A 30-year veteran of the Nashville Fire Department says in a newly-filed lawsuit she was forced to submit to drug testing and suspended for five days after she publicly accused the agency of age and sex discrimination. Maggie Lawrence, 64, has filed a civil-rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Nashville against her employers at […] The post Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
17-year-old student charged, accused of showing off loaded gun at high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property Tuesday. Metro Police said the 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior was charged after another student sent a tip to a School Resource Officer during lunch. The teen had been allegedly showing off the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria at that time.
Affidavit: Man accused of tresspassing at Vanderbilt, charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after attempting to gain access to a dorm on Vanderbilt University’s campus Saturday. According to an affidavit from WSMV4, Security officials at Warren College on Vanderbilt’s campus contacted the police Saturday at 4:02 a.m. regarding an individual attempting to access the dorm without an ID.
