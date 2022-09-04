ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks’ Nonunion Worker Pay Bumps Raise Labor Law Red Flags

Federal labor board allegations that Starbucks Corp. illegally gave pay raises and benefits to nonunion workers and denied them to union workers illustrate the legal minefield employers must navigate when they have these types of mixed workforces. The National Labor Relations Act generally prohibits employers from changing union workers’ job...
Business Insider

Many Americans have happily ditched 9-to-5 office jobs. A recession could force others to join them — and change ideas of work forever.

Millions of Americans are starting businesses, freelancing, or working less. Despite the challenges, many are motivated to seek autonomy and flexibility. If a recession causes more people to join them, some could find themselves better off. Americans have embraced the return to normal — traveling, eating out, and seeing movies....
The Intercept

Real Estate CEO: Recession Could Be “Good” If “Unemployment … Puts Employers Back in the Driver Seat”

The CEO and president of Douglas Emmett Inc., a real estate corporation worth over $3 billion and based in Santa Monica, California, said on an August 2 corporate earnings call that a recession could be “good” for the commercial real estate business “if it comes with a level of unemployment that puts employers back in the driver seat and allows them to get all their employees back into the office.” The executive, Jordan Kaplan, then repeated that “the thought would be that unemployment would be up. And therefore, employers would be in the driver seat to bring people back in the office, which is where they want them.”
The Associated Press

Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level since May despite repeated attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring inflation under control. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 3 fell by 6,000...
LocalNewsMatters.org

America in the middle of a labor mobilization moment as self-organizers lead union drive

LABOR DAY 2022 comes smack bang in the middle of what is increasingly looking like a pivotal year in the history of American unions. The summer has seen a steady stream of workforce mobilizations. Employees at Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts and Minneapolis both voted to unionize. Meanwhile, restaurant chain Chipotle saw the first of its stores unionize, following a vote by workers at an outlet in Lansing, Michigan.
nationalinterest.org

California’s Fast-Food Workers May Make $22 an Hour Next Year

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and hasn’t been adjusted since 2009. California gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a “groundbreaking” bill that could boost wages for the state’s fast-food workers to up to $22 per hour, according to a new Axios report. The...
CNET

Labor Day: The Surprising Origins of the American Holiday

Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 5. For many of us, that means time off work, picnics and pool parties, and maybe watching a football game. But when Labor Day began in the late 19th century, it was intended to honor the hard work and sacrifices of the US trade union movement. Over the decades, a lot of that has gotten lost along the way.
