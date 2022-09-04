Read full article on original website
Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandatesNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing projectHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock approves incentives to bring Costco to townMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Wine Walk returns to Southlands in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day
As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles. On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day. "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado State Patrol looking for driver involved in a fatal crash
The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal crash where a pedestrian died. CSP responded and investigated the crash near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street in Adams County just before 6:00 a.m. August 31. One of the drivers involved in the crash stayed at the scene initially, but left prior to providing his information and involvement. CSP investigators are interested in talking with the person about the crash, but are not seeking charges against this person.
Can people get ticketed for hanging things on the rear-view mirror?
Charley from Niwot wants to know whether or not hanging something from the rear-view mirror is legal because of driver visibility.
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol mandated to equip all patrol officers with body cams by next year
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - A new law enacted in Colorado will require all State Patrol troopers to be equipped with body cameras by next year. Troopers in areas along the eastern side of the state were equipped Tuesday with the new body cameras. The CSP states that the Grand Junction area will see the cameras deployed sometime in December.
oilcity.news
West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
Driver clocked at 133 mph on I-70, not arrested
A concerning reminder to drive safely this Labor Day weekend arrived Sunday morning in the form of a speeding motorist who, according to Wheat Ridge police, was traveling 133 m.p.h. on Interstate 70.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
Teen nearly drowns at Water World amusement park in Colorado
A 14-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Saturday after nearly drowning at the Water Amusement Park in Denver, according to officials from the Federal Heights Fire Department. Crews from the fire department were dispatched to the park at about 3 PM after receiving reports of...
coloradosun.com
Along Colorado’s I-70 detour route, speeding, traffic jams — and an occasional boost to business
Closures of Colorado’s main east-west thoroughfare this summer have sent drivers on hourslong detours — bringing added traffic and a welcome boost to some towns and businesses on the alternate routes. In Craig, there’s been a bump to restaurants and grocery stores. In Rifle, Interstate 70 closures have...
Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
Motorcyclist killed in south Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.
Boulder search warrant leads to stolen bikes, drugs, firearms
A large police presence on Pearl Parkway in Boulder Tuesday was due to a search warrant being executed where officers found multiple drugs, bikes and firearms.
Suspect let ice cream truck driver go after learning he had a son, affidavit says
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man who was forced into the back of his ice cream truck at gunpoint said he was "scared for his life" but was eventually let go after the suspect learned that he had a son. Daniel Richardson was identified as a suspect in the...
56 pounds of fentanyl seized in Nevada after traffic stop
A Nevada State Police and Highway Patrol Trooper seized 56 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated worth of $3.6 million following a traffic stop.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver
DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
No one hurt as flames shoot through roof of apartment
Denver firefighters rushed to a burning apartment on Monday night. When crews arrived, flames were coming from one unit in the complex near Oneida and Mississippi. Fire crews said that most of the flames stayed on the balcony and the exterior of the building. Fire did shoot through part of the roof. No one was hurt.
No clear sign of crime after Arvada shelter in place
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued on Wednesday morning.
I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned.
The Regional Transportation District has 74 rail stations. In about eight hours and 30 minutes, I set what is believed to be the record and visited all of them. On Aug. 24, 2022, I embarked on what has been dubbed the RTD Rail Challenge. Similar to New York City’s Subway Challenge or London’s Tube Challenge, […] The post I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
From record heat to snow, September is a roller coaster in Denver
September is a month of change in Colorado that to some, can feel like a wild rollercoaster ride of dips, turns, and rises.
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch. All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash.
