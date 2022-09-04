ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

CBS Denver

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado State Patrol looking for driver involved in a fatal crash

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal crash where a pedestrian died. CSP responded and investigated the crash near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street in Adams County just before 6:00 a.m. August 31. One of the drivers involved in the crash stayed at the scene initially, but left prior to providing his information and involvement. CSP investigators are interested in talking with the person about the crash, but are not seeking charges against this person.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
oilcity.news

West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
CASPER, WY
OutThere Colorado

Hiker stops breathing on popular Colorado trail, bystanders rush to help

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park. During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver

DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
CBS Denver

No one hurt as flames shoot through roof of apartment

Denver firefighters rushed to a burning apartment on Monday night. When crews arrived, flames were coming from one unit in the complex near Oneida and Mississippi. Fire crews said that most of the flames stayed on the balcony and the exterior of the building. Fire did shoot through part of the roof. No one was hurt. 
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned.

The Regional Transportation District has 74 rail stations. In about eight hours and 30 minutes, I set what is believed to be the record and visited all of them. On Aug. 24, 2022, I embarked on what has been dubbed the RTD Rail Challenge. Similar to New York City’s Subway Challenge or London’s Tube Challenge, […] The post I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
