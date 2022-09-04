Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Related
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
fox5ny.com
Subway pervert grabs woman, says he can 'touch anyone he wants'
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a subway sex pest who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks and boasted that "he could touch anyone he wants." According to authorities, the suspect was riding a southbound B train nearing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History subway station in Manhattan at around 6:30 a.m., when he approached a 24-year-old woman.
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
NBC New York
Women With High-End Bags Targeted in NYC Mall, Supermarket Heist Spree: Cops
A brazen Staten Island thief has been targeting women with high-end handbags at supermarkets and shops in the borough since late July and the pattern has ramped up in frequency since then, authorities said Wednesday. The first two heists of the four police say the man is responsible for were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bronx.com
Jelani Green, 25, Murdered
On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2045 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, shot opposite of 1631 Nelson Avenue, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded...
News 12
Police: Bronx man wrote out, cashed $24K stolen check from Westport mailbox
Police arrested a Bronx man who they say stole a blank check from a mailbox in Westport, wrote it out to himself for $24,000, and deposited it into his bank account. Police say Justen Diaz, of the Bronx, stole the box of blank checks from a home on Northgate Lane back in January of 2022.
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported that a 38-year-old woman...
bkreader.com
Video of Groovy NYPD Cop Grinding with Dancer at Jubilant West Indian Day Parade goes Viral
A video of a New York Police Department officer grinding with a dancer has surfaced online. The clip shows the dancer wearing scanty clothing as the crowd cheers her during […] Click here to view original web page at meaww.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap
A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old victim had climbed on top of the unattached long-box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing around 12:30 a.m., ...
Armed robbers snatch chain from woman in the Bronx: NYPD
BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said. The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police […]
Man punched, stabbed at Bronx gas station during money dispute: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating a man that was punched and repeatedly stabbed during an attack by a group at a Bronx gas station over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FDNY firefighter arrested for driving while intoxicated in Brooklyn
An off-duty FDNY firefighter was arrested on Saturday just before midnight for driving while intoxicated, according to the NYPD. Robert Moran, 49, was pulled over around 11:49 p.m. at the corner of Shore Road and Fourth Avenue.
17-year-old falls off box trailer, lands in between truck wheels, in fatal Bronx accident
A 17-year-old boy who was standing on top of an unhitched box trailer in the Bronx was killed when he lost his balance and fell between the wheels of a semi-truck just after midnight on Monday, according to police.
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NYPD: Man arrested for stabbing another man in Brooklyn
A man has been arrested for a Sunday stabbing incident that left a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the Eastern Parkway, police say.
Bullet grazes mom, nearly hits girl, 4, near Williamsburg Bridge entrance
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a bullet that grazed a woman’s neck and nearly struck her 4-year-old daughter in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne
Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said. The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
Man Stabbed Multiple Times During New York City Parade
New York, NY- Police in New York City today reported that a 30-year-old man was...
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
Comments / 0