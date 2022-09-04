TETON COUNTY – The Montana Department of Justice recognized the Teton County Search and Rescue Unit and Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department Thursday for their support to law enforcement during the homicide investigation into Erin Holcomb. Holcomb was found guilty earlier this year of the murder of 22-year-old Trysten Fellers who tried to stop Holcomb from driving intoxicated in May 2021. The agency volunteers helped find the murder weapon, which was a critical piece of evidence in the successful prosecution of Holcomb.

