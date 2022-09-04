ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choteau, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West

BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
City
Choteau, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Fairfield Sun Times

Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
CONRAD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Scammers target NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately. Customer service staff with NWE talked...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Garbage Cans#Fwp
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Department Of Justice Recognizes Teton County Volunteers

TETON COUNTY – The Montana Department of Justice recognized the Teton County Search and Rescue Unit and Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department Thursday for their support to law enforcement during the homicide investigation into Erin Holcomb. Holcomb was found guilty earlier this year of the murder of 22-year-old Trysten Fellers who tried to stop Holcomb from driving intoxicated in May 2021. The agency volunteers helped find the murder weapon, which was a critical piece of evidence in the successful prosecution of Holcomb.
TETON COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart

Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart passed away of natural causes on August 29th, 2022, at Benefis in Great Falls. Virginia was born in Choteau Montana May 3rd, 1943, to Leon and Jessie (Bitting) Gollehon at the Bateman Hospital. Born during a spring snowstorm she would tell stories of her father bucking a snow drift from the Salmond Ranch where he worked to get to town where her mother already was.
CHOTEAU, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Fairfield Sun Times

Cascade County inmate found dead in cell

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Cascade County Detention Center, the sheriff announced. A release from the Cascade County Detention Center said officers found the inmate, identified as Aleesha Mae Kempa, at 6:45 a.m. Authorities tried lifesaving measures on Kempa;...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week

GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy