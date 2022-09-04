Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
2022 Snow Rodeo bringing equipment operators from around Montana to test their skills
HELENA, Mont. - The 2022 Snow Rodeo is being hosted by Lewis and Clark County at the county fairgrounds. Equipment operators from across Montana are given the opportunity to exchange ideas, techniques, and practices with peers through friendly competition. Lewis and Clark County says attendees will test their skills operating...
Flathead Beacon
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
GFFR responded to two fires on Saturday
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Saturday, September 3; there were no injuries in either fire.
Fairfield Sun Times
Firefighters put out two structure fires in Great Falls over Labor Day weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue extinguished two structure fires over Labor Day weekend. The first fire broke out at a dock house on Riverview Court the early morning of Sept. 3. GFFR said in a release no one was inside of the dock house during the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started
CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
Fairfield Sun Times
Scammers target NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately. Customer service staff with NWE talked...
3 people in court in connection with Gibson Flats Fire
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Remembering Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick
Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick is being remembered today, 28 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Turn your eyes to the sky for a Full Moon Star Party at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. From 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Sept. 10, the park is hosting a Full Moon Star Party with presentations by Lynn Powers, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and president of the Southwest Montana Astronomical Society.
Gibson Flats Fire suspects plead guilty
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Department Of Justice Recognizes Teton County Volunteers
TETON COUNTY – The Montana Department of Justice recognized the Teton County Search and Rescue Unit and Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department Thursday for their support to law enforcement during the homicide investigation into Erin Holcomb. Holcomb was found guilty earlier this year of the murder of 22-year-old Trysten Fellers who tried to stop Holcomb from driving intoxicated in May 2021. The agency volunteers helped find the murder weapon, which was a critical piece of evidence in the successful prosecution of Holcomb.
Fairfield Sun Times
Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart
Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart passed away of natural causes on August 29th, 2022, at Benefis in Great Falls. Virginia was born in Choteau Montana May 3rd, 1943, to Leon and Jessie (Bitting) Gollehon at the Bateman Hospital. Born during a spring snowstorm she would tell stories of her father bucking a snow drift from the Salmond Ranch where he worked to get to town where her mother already was.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County inmate found dead in cell
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Cascade County Detention Center, the sheriff announced. A release from the Cascade County Detention Center said officers found the inmate, identified as Aleesha Mae Kempa, at 6:45 a.m. Authorities tried lifesaving measures on Kempa;...
Traffic alert for Thursday on 9th Street North
The construction activity will require lane shifts for northbound traffic on 9th Street North starting at the intersection with 2nd Avenue North.
UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week
GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Great Falls area
he scammers pretend to be from energy companies and threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made immediately.
Ag program helps Great Falls shop fix 'meat vending machines'
“It's a way for us not to be open on six days a week. We can't run six days a week, so these will help a lot,” Handl said.
Welcome home: MT ANG members return from deployment
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home scores of airmen on Monday as they returned from a months-long deployment to Africa.
Great Falls City Commission votes on marijuana proposal
The work session had 19 in attendance and four of the five in public comment on marijuana opposed the ordinance.
Great Falls stabbing suspect in custody; victim in stable condition
The GFPD said that at about 2 p.m., patrol officers and school resource officers responded to the park for a report of a fight involving several juveniles
Comments / 0