Watertown area receives two new representatives

The southeast portion of Wilson County, including Watertown, had two new representatives taking office recently: Blake Hall as the District 9 commissioner and Beth Meyers as the Wilson County School Board Zone 2 representative. Hall, who beat incumbent Sara Patton and candidate Luke McPeak, said the voters chose change in...
WATERTOWN, TN
Jeff Luttrell’s evaluation includes comments from board

Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell received high marks from WCS board members on his annual evaluation. The seven-member board voted on 16 statements in four categories, rating him on a scale of “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree”. Luttrell received votes only in the “strongly agree” or “agree” rankings.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.

