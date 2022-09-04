Read full article on original website
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Look: College Football World Reacts To Wild Brawl Video
There was some hellacious action in the stands during last night's Clemson-Georgia Tech game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Video of what appears to be a teenager getting the best of a young Clemson fan in a Trevor Lawrence jersey is going viral on Tuesday. The fan watched his team...
tonyspicks.com
Samford Bulldogs vs Georgia Bulldogs 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Samford Bulldogs will play against the No.3 Georgia Bulldogs at the Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 4:00 PM (EDT). The Bulldogs are in second place in the Southern conference with a record of 1-0. The team won the opening game of the season against the Kennesaw State Owls to a score of 27-17.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
tonyspicks.com
Furman Paladins vs Clemson Tigers 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Furman Paladins will meet with the #4 Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, Clemson, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. Furman just played North Greenville in their season opener. In the contest, the Paladins triumphed handily. In 2021, Furman had a passable campaign. In...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart slams Georgia football practice effort, updates status of injured defensive backs
Georgia had a great performance on Saturday. The Bulldogs followed it up with a strong effort on Monday, one Kirby Smart called Georgia’s best practice of the season. But the Bulldogs did not sustain that effort through Tuesday’s practice. And Smart made his displeasure clear when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
shakinthesouthland.com
Georgia Tech is an Embarrassment - HATE
It’s been a long trudge through the college football off-season desert. It’s been difficult to shake the frustration of last season. I still wake up crying once a week because Clemson played Iowa State in a football game that didn’t require a hefty cash payment to the Cyclones for making the trip and taking the L. There are only 2 reasons you should ever play Iowa State. You either play in the Big 12 or you want to see what your 3rd string quarterback looks like against a step down in competition from your scout team defense. Playing them in a bowl game is unacceptable and deeply, deeply embarrassing.
ESPN
Despite Cade Klubnik's star turn late vs. Georgia Tech, DJ Uiagalelei remains Clemson starter, coaches say
ATLANTA -- Clemson closed out an uneven performance on Monday in its opener against Georgia Tech with a thrilling 10-play, 66-yard touchdown drive led by freshman Cade Klubnik, but following the 41-10 win, coach Dabo Swinney said there isn't a quarterback controversy for the Tigers. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter reiterated...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Samford live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 2 game
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10. Below you can find live updates, injury news, practice news and more for the Week 2 game. Georgia obliterated the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3 in its first game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since falling to South Carolina in 2019.
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: ‘No relief’ for Georgia football, glaring mistakes made in 49-3 win over Oregon
ATHENS — Kirby Smart spent the offseason making sure his program stayed on edge, insistent on guarding against any notion of complacency. The Georgia head coach made it clear on Monday that nothing has changed in that regard on the heels of a 49-3 win over Oregon. “Standards don’t...
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes
Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
townandtourist.com
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
luxury-houses.net
Capture Your Heart by Its Unsurpassed Quality and Distinctive Design, this Elegant Estate in Atlanta Listed at $4.85M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home exuding masterful craftsmanship and finest materials to ensure that every space is meaningful now available for sale. This home located at 2590 Rivers Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 03 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 0.55 acres of land. Call Studie Young – HOME Real Estate, LLC (Phone: 404 383-4663) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
