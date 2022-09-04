Read full article on original website
Oil and gas firms’ green investments fail to match promise of adverts – study
Big oil and gas companies are spending tens of millions on adverts publicising their environmental work, while only about a 10th of their investment goes into low-carbon development, a report claims. A comprehensive study of public communications from five oil and gas firms by InfluenceMap, a climate finance thinktank, found...
U.S., Indo-Pacific countries launch new-generation trade talks shunning tariff cuts
(Reuters) - Economic ministers from the United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries launch negotiations on Thursday on Washington’s first major pan-Asian trade engagement effort in nearly a decade, but this time any deal won’t cut tariffs.
The economic challenges facing Liz Truss, in four charts
Liz Truss is expected to announce her plans to cut energy bills and tackle the cost of living crisis in a statement to parliament on Thursday. The new prime minister promised in her maiden speech this week to “deal hands on” with the immediate pressures facing households as the soaring cost of gas and electricity pushes inflation to the highest level in 40 years.
24 Tech Startups from Asian Countries & Regions to Compete for the 11th AEA 2022 Innovation Award
CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The Asian Entrepreneurship Award Steering Committee announced today that it will hold the Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2022 event (AEA 2022) online from Wednesday, October 26th to Thursday, October 27th. Now in their eleventh year, the Asian Entrepreneurship Awards recognize and reward innovation among emerging entrepreneurs and tech startups across Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005492/en/ AEA 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
CHICAGO/LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Scott Taylor never got to move on from COVID-19. The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in spring 2020, still had not recovered about 18 months later when he killed himself at his home near Dallas, having lost his health, memory and money.
"As A Recruiter, I Tell People To Remove Them": 5 Things That This Google Recruiter Says Should NOT Be On Your Résumé Anymore In The Year 2022
"Gotta go. That was 1970. We are in 2022."
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
