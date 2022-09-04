If you’re looking to redefine your image in the NHL, apparently, you should look towards the Edmonton Oilers. If you need a place to go on a one-year deal in the hopes you can up your production and hit it big when the season is done, it’s possible the Oilers are your team. Should you be considered skilled but slightly problematic, Edmonton could be the right fit. At least, that seems to be the case as player after player with a checkered past has joined the club or is rumored to.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO