Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Stars, Ducks, Canadiens, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers might be among five or six teams interested in Jake Virtanen. Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to ensure what happened in Calgary with the Flames didn’t happen to the Sabres?. There is an update...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames are very set on defence with a ton of options, including NHL talent and players in the system. The areas that will need reinforcements soon are upfront and in net. The Flames have a few pieces that should help in that regard in the near future. The...
Yardbarker
Arizona Coyotes CEO: Mullett Arena will be 'sold-out for every single game'
Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Wednesday he expects the team to sell out all of its home games at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus. The Coyotes previously played out of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, from 2003...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers unveil inaugural Hall of Fame class
The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have formed a team Hall of Fame to serve as another way of honoring their past players. The Hall of Fame will be in the style of a Ring of Honor for all-time great Oilers players. The names of these players will be displayed the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Avalanche 2022-23 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedules
National television broadcast schedules for the Colorado Avalanche on TNT and ESPN. Below are the full national television broadcast schedules for TNT and ESPN. The Colorado Avalanche's nationally televised games for the 2022-23 regular season are listed below. Please also note the following time changes to the original schedule (mountain...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers Hall of Fame established
EDMONTON, AB - Five decades in the making, the long-awaited establishment of an Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame was proudly announced by the hockey club today. Created to honour outstanding contributions or service to the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club by past members of the organization, the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame may include players, coaches, trainers, staff, executives or any other person whose role or service in the organization since its founding in 1972 is recognized as extraordinary.
NHL
Studenic has both a challenge and an opportunity with Stars
2021-22 stats: 2 goals and 2 assists in 33 games with New Jersey and Dallas. Contract: One year remaining on a two-way contract that pays $750,000 at NHL level and $100,000 in AHL. Performance evaluation. Acquired on waivers from the Devils, Studenic did a nice job providing forward depth for...
NHL
CBJ to make 10 appearances on NHL's 2022-23 National TV Schedule
Schedule features seven games streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu; December 7 clash vs. Buffalo and January 25 game at Edmonton set for TNT. The National Hockey League, Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2022-23 NHL regular season today. The Columbus Blue Jackets will be featured 10 times, including in five home games from Nationwide Arena. The NHL's network partners are ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC and TNT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
One for the Ages: Kent Nilsson’s 1980-81 NHL Season
In 2021-22, the Calgary Flames had their second-best season in franchise history. The team collected 50 wins and 111 points, coming in behind the 1988-89 team, which earned 54 wins and 117 points. Former All-Star Johnny Gaudreau was the spark plug for the offense, producing a career-best 115 points thanks to 40 goals and 75 points. Despite his best efforts, he came up short in his chase for the franchise points record (131) held by Swedish-born Kent Nilsson. During the Flames’ inaugural season in Calgary (1980-81), Nilsson pieced together the most remarkable season of anyone in franchise history.
NHL
2023 IIHF World Junior Championship begins Dec. 26 in Moncton, Halifax
United States opens against Latvia, reigning champion Canada faces Czechia; 10 teams will participate. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to begin Dec. 26 with four games split between Moncton, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia. The tournament will run until Jan. 5, 2023. The United States begins...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Hit Another Redemption Home Run with Jake Virtanen
If you’re looking to redefine your image in the NHL, apparently, you should look towards the Edmonton Oilers. If you need a place to go on a one-year deal in the hopes you can up your production and hit it big when the season is done, it’s possible the Oilers are your team. Should you be considered skilled but slightly problematic, Edmonton could be the right fit. At least, that seems to be the case as player after player with a checkered past has joined the club or is rumored to.
Yardbarker
Oilers & Canadiens Should Talk Trade Involving Tyson Barrie
The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to bolster their defence, while the Edmonton Oilers should still be looking to move Tyson Barrie before his contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 season. That should make them great trade partners, shouldn’t it?. There have been talks about multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Allison prepared to make impression in training camp
Wade Allison made his thesis for the 2022-2023 season very clear:. “I’m not going there to participate. I’m going there to make an impression.”. The high-energy RW is easy to root for, and he’s made an earlier impression. During the 2020-2021 season, Allison tallied seven points (4G, 3A) in fourteen games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Comments / 0