Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO