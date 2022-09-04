Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State public health officials say if you’re eligible you should get the Bivalent COVID-19 booster. Booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna both target the currently circulating strains of the virus. You have to have completed your primary vaccination series to be eligible. The Pfizer booster is authorized for people 12 and older while the Moderna version is authorized for those over the age of 18.
Report: Missourians have 5th-worst lung health in the US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to enter guilty plea in 2021 crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to his charge of driving while intoxicated in a multi-vehicle crash in 2021.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
sgfcitizen.org
One SPS science teacher, in a closet, is teaching kids from 21 Missouri districts amid staffing shortages
A few minutes before the start of his afternoon class in August, a longtime science teacher at Carver Middle School gave a tour of his new, temporary classroom. “Here we are,” said Joe Laflen as he opened a storage closet door with a sign affixed to it that read: “Shhh! Launch Live Session in Progress!”
921news.com
Body Found in Parker Kansas
On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses
Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months
Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students. According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
the-standard.org
Record rain and flash flooding leaves students, staff and Springfield residents washed up
On Aug. 22, Missouri State University and surrounding areas of Springfield experienced flash flooding after record amounts of rain, resulting in abandoned cars, rescheduled events and soaked students. According to the National Weather Service, light rain began in Springfield around 2 p.m., quickly progressing into intense thunderstorms by 3.p.m. These...
isdschools.org
Proof of Immunizations Required by September 23rd
Missouri law requires all students be up to date on immunizations. Families who did not provide proof of state-required immunizations during registration must provide documentation to their school nurse by September 23rd. If you need to schedule an appointment for your student to receive a required immunization, please contact your...
kq2.com
One injured following accident on Highway 36 in Elwood
(ELWOOD, Ks.) One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic on U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood Tuesday afternoon. Kansas State Troopers say a semi truck was slowing down to turn left through the median when a 2005 Altima struck the rear of the trailer. Troopers say the driver...
