A conversation with the rising singer, who headlines two nights South Jazz Cafe this week. New York’s Samara Joy was destined to be a singer. Coming from a family filled with gospel artists — like her father Antonio Charles McLendon, and her grandparents Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, who led the Philadelphia based gospel group The Savettes — it’s not a surprise that the Bronx born vocalist would end up having a voice that sounds like it was handcrafted by a higher power. Even as a kid, Samara was always surrounded by legendary voices, constantly hearing music from soul legends like Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, and Luther Vandross. Yet even with a background in gospel music, growing up listening to soulful tunes, and singing in church every single week as a worship leader when she was 16 years old, Samara wasn’t sure about being a full time singer, since it’s not a career that necessarily comes with financial security. However, her mind started to change in 2019 when she won the Sarah Vaughn award.

BRONX, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO