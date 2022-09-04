Read full article on original website
Ron Gallo releases a new single on indie label, Kill Rock Stars
Watch a live performance video of “ENTITLED MAN,” an electrifying new single from Philadelphia-grown Ron Gallo. With three LPs and an EP under his belt, Ron Gallo’s new single is an introduction to a new record that “shows Ron at his most outspoken and frenetic.” Originally a member of the roots / Americana collective Toy Soldiers, Gallo the solo artist draws inspiration from The Stooges, Harry Nilsson, Andy Kaufman, Father John Misty, and beyond. Gallo moved to Nashville with his acclaimed debut solo album that landed him a record deal, opening gigs on tours, and a handful of festival slots that opened countless doors. Now, “50 lifetimes and too much time to think later,” he’s come full circle, living back in Philadelphia.
Charley Crockett’s ‘The Man From Waco’ is country music through an R&B lens
Charley Crockett has a new album. That’s something we’ve said more than a few times over the last few years on the World Cafe — he’s released 11 albums since 2015, and on Friday, his latest, The Man From Waco, drops. It’s a bit different from previous releases, as he opted to work with a new producer, longtime manager Bruce Robison, and recorded entirely with his backing band, The Blue Drifters. He also aimed for a live-to-tape sound — everyone recording in the room, and you can feel it on the album.
Fantasy Camp releases first single “Blood Moon” of upcoming debut album
Songwriter Jonah Kramer’s bedroom recordings receive masterful studio treatment by Will Yip. “Blood Moon,” the first single from Wilkes-Barre native songwriter Jonah Kramer’s project Fantasy Camp is out now. The basement recording project has been Kramer’s labor of love since he was 16, and is now finally making its full-length debut this October.
WXPN Welcomes You Contest
WXPN Members and Non-Members are eligible for entry. Each valid entry will be eligible for a random drawing to win the prize. When you fill out the online contest form, your name will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win TWO (2) tickets to ONE WXPN WELCOMES Concert per week in 2023; starting on January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. This is equivalent to 52 shows total. Weeks run from Monday through Sunday, and the winner may select 2 shows in one week and skip the next week if they choose to. All Welcomes concerts can be viewed on here.
Samara Joy’s got something to say
A conversation with the rising singer, who headlines two nights South Jazz Cafe this week. New York’s Samara Joy was destined to be a singer. Coming from a family filled with gospel artists — like her father Antonio Charles McLendon, and her grandparents Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, who led the Philadelphia based gospel group The Savettes — it’s not a surprise that the Bronx born vocalist would end up having a voice that sounds like it was handcrafted by a higher power. Even as a kid, Samara was always surrounded by legendary voices, constantly hearing music from soul legends like Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, and Luther Vandross. Yet even with a background in gospel music, growing up listening to soulful tunes, and singing in church every single week as a worship leader when she was 16 years old, Samara wasn’t sure about being a full time singer, since it’s not a career that necessarily comes with financial security. However, her mind started to change in 2019 when she won the Sarah Vaughn award.
Harry Styles leads crowd in applause for the Queen during concert in New York
Harry Styles led a crowd in a round of applause in tribute to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.Britain’s longest-serving monarch died on Thursday afternoon (8 September) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.Styles, a British native, is currently playing a run of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.Addressing the crowd during a Thursday night gig, he said: “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.“Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service,” he said.Styles then began clapping, and was joined in...
