Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Not par for the course: 23-year-old Tyler Luedtke owns a golf course, farm and holds down full-time job
PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Quick, how many 23-year-olds do you know who own a golf course?. Then in their spare time — somehow, there is some — pick up a camera and do volunteer photography for the local high school?. Yeah, thought so. “I’ve always been someone that’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas
September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
pleasantviewrealty.com
520 Teal Lane, Sheboygan Falls, WI, USA
Can build up to 16 condos on these lots. Seller will sell Separately. For the fastest response, additional information or to schedule a showing, please email Karen@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-207-4041. Property Inclusions. None. Property Exclusions. None. Property Taxes. $213. Property Features.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Following study Washington County to determine speed reduction by Ackerman’s Grove Park
Washington County, WI – The Hwy Z and Pleasant Valley Road Speed Study County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) will meet on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Vehicle Maintenance and Storage Facility, Room 111 (Lower Conference Rm), 900 Lang Street, West Bend WI. As a follow-up...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
Parents, district respond to Wisconsin elementary school break-in
A Wisconsin elementary school is updating security after a thief entered the building during class hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dbusiness.com
Farmington Hills’ RHP Properties Adds 455 Manufactured Home Sites in Wisconsin
RHP Properties, a national private owner and operator of manufactured home communities headquartered in Farmington Hills, has announced the acquisition of three manufactured home communities in Fond du Lac, Wisc. The communities include Gaslight Terrace, Green Meadows, and Lakeshore Terrace, which combined offer a total of 455 home sites. “Our...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Do you remember Labor Day 2020 when a swarm of bees descend on home in Town of West Bend
September 5, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – It was a quiet Saturday afternoon on September 6, 2020 when a Town of West Bend couple awaited the start of the Kentucky Derby…. and then the swarm of bees arrived. “From the round plant by the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger FD called to Speedway following crash into fencing | By Slinger FD
September 5, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department responded Sunday evening, Sept. 4, 2022 to a report of a crash into the spectator fencing at the Slinger Speedway. A post from Slinger FD is below. On 09/04/22 at 8:28 pm, SFD was dispatched to Slinger Speedway,...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Comments / 1