Laredo, TX

Texas sheriff says fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’: ‘Never thought I’d see anything worse’ than meth

Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on “Fox & Friends” the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
focushillsboro.com

Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!

Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
GALVESTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Continue Facing Water Shortages

Texas experienced severe droughts and record heat over the summer, and, despite recent rainfall, many communities in the state still face low water levels. New Braunfels, McAllen, and Brownsville are three such Texas cities that had to put water restrictions in place in response to low reservoir levels. New Braunfels...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas DPS Cuts Troopers Some Slack on Their Slacks – 1 Inch, To Be Exact

"Give an inch, take a mile." You've probably heard that before, right? Well, in this case it's literally give an inch, take an inch. According to the Dallas Morning News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will have some room to grow, if you will, as waist measurements will expand by one inch for both men and women.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
TEXAS STATE
