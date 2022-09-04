Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
Texas sheriff says fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’: ‘Never thought I’d see anything worse’ than meth
Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on “Fox & Friends” the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year.
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focushillsboro.com
Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!
Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
4 hurt, one seriously, after ambulance rollover in New Mexico
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that four people were injured when an ambulance rolled over on US Highway 70. One person was seriously hurt. The New Mexico State Police asked people to avoid the area for the crash around 5:40 p.m. MST on Tuesday. According to CCSO, of the […]
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
texasstandard.org
Texas study finds ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few options for reuse
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States
This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Continue Facing Water Shortages
Texas experienced severe droughts and record heat over the summer, and, despite recent rainfall, many communities in the state still face low water levels. New Braunfels, McAllen, and Brownsville are three such Texas cities that had to put water restrictions in place in response to low reservoir levels. New Braunfels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas DPS Cuts Troopers Some Slack on Their Slacks – 1 Inch, To Be Exact
"Give an inch, take a mile." You've probably heard that before, right? Well, in this case it's literally give an inch, take an inch. According to the Dallas Morning News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will have some room to grow, if you will, as waist measurements will expand by one inch for both men and women.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
KSAT 12
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For years, critics of the state’s school rankings have complained that the system is rigged — that it favors schools in richer Texas neighborhoods where students may not suffer from the effects of housing and income instability.
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
KSAT 12
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 2