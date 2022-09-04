NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Following his first 100-yard performance as a collegiate receiver, Vanderbilt’s Jayden McGowan has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. McGowan made four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in Vandy’s 42-31 victory over Elon on Saturday. The Laurens, South Carolina, native becomes the fifth Commodore to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors since the award was instituted in 2005 and the first since CJ Bolar in November 2018.

