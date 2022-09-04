ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vucommodores.com

SEC Slate Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced the men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. Vanderbilt will play nine home games at Memorial Gymnasium and nine road games as part of the SEC regular season schedule. Of the nine SEC opponents making the trip to Nashville, five played in last...
vucommodores.com

First Tourney at Frederica

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s highly-anticipated 2022-23 season begins when the Commodores tee off at the Frederica Cup on the Georgia coast. One of eight teams in an elite field, Vandy will officially begin the road to Grayhawk at 6:30 a.m. CT Wednesday at the Frederica Golf Club on Saint Simons Island.
vucommodores.com

Exavian Christon

Exavian Christon serves as a graduate assistant for the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program. The 2022-23 season is his first with the Commodores. Christon graduated from Louisiana Tech in May of 2022. He is working toward his master’s in liberal arts and sciences at Vanderbilt University.
vucommodores.com

McGowan Named Freshman of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Following his first 100-yard performance as a collegiate receiver, Vanderbilt’s Jayden McGowan has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. McGowan made four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in Vandy’s 42-31 victory over Elon on Saturday. The Laurens, South Carolina, native becomes the fifth Commodore to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors since the award was instituted in 2005 and the first since CJ Bolar in November 2018.
