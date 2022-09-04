By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO