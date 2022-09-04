Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vancouver, WA
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Fans turn out to PIR for last day of Grand Prix of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday marked the last day of the Grand Prix of Portland, the 28th running in Rose City. Fans flocked to the Portland International Speedway to witness the final race. Some were longtime members of the IndyCar community, like Steve and Kathy Mezzanatto. “We’ve been out here...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
theoldmotor.com
A Trio of Vintage Street Scenes
This a view of a SE 39th Ave. looking north at the intersection with SE Division St. taken on February 23, 1965 in Portland, OR. The photo is courtesy of Vintage Portland. And finally, this is a telephoto of South Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, NV, in the early-1950s.
Portland flight diverted after erratic passenger yells, climbs over seats
A passenger who admitted he’d recently used methamphetamine caused a Delta flight traveling from Portland to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Salt Lake City, Utah Saturday, according to court documents.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.
WWEEK
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting
Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
Dave Matthews Band coming to Portland’s Moda Center
What would you say if I told you the Dave Matthews Band is coming to town? That’s right, you have the space between now and Nov. 5 to get ready to see DMB at the Moda Center. Would you like to be one of the dancing Nancies or tripping...
Go inside a unique log home by fabled Steiner family craftsmen in SW Portland
The fabled Fogelbo log home in Southwest Portland, built by the Steiner family of craftsmen and stonemasons during the Great Depression, will be open for autumn tours on Oct. 7-8. Visitors will learn about the chalet-style house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and see one of...
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
thereflector.com
Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses
Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
Channel 6000
Portland nears record for 90-degree days, will we top it this week?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is the summer that keeps on giving. Not only has it been sunny and dry for outdoor activities, but our summer cup has nearly overflowed with 90-degree days. We are now sitting at 27 days at or above 90 degrees, with temperatures recorded over...
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Incident at jamboree, mass suspensions preceded Gresham (Oregon) canceling Week 1 game at Franklin
By Mike Wilson | Photo by Dave Ball Last week’s scheduled football game between Gresham and Franklin was canceled after 19 Gresham players were suspended for their actions at a preseason jamboree Aug. 26. Based on the source, exactly what those actions were — and how to accurately describe ...
FOXBusiness
Portland’s homeless crisis has residents ‘picking somewhere else’ to live, realty broker says
As Portland residents have started speaking out against far-left politicians over the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city, a local real estate broker is describing the difficulty of offloading these for-sale properties. "A lot of these spaces now are occupied by camps, and a lot...
goldcountrymedia.com
Trojans host Oregon state champs on Friday
Coming off a bye week after winning their first two games, Oak Ridge has an interesting game this week when they host Silverton of Oregon in the Honor Bowl, a two-game showcase meant to honor military personnel and first responders. Oak Ridge High will be the site of a double-header...
focushillsboro.com
Why Did The Judge Dismiss Oregon’s Portland Demonstrator Death Case In 2020?
The nation’s attention was drawn to the shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson and the subsequent death of his shooter. The lawsuit filed against the city of Portland in connection with the murder of Aaron “Jay” Danielson following a pro-Trump event in downtown Portland in 2020 has been dismissed by a judge.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
Dennis Uniform to lay off 71 in Portland, move some jobs to Texas
A Portland-based school uniform manufacturer will lay off 71 employees as it moves some operations to Texas. Dennis Uniform, one of the country’s largest providers of school uniforms, notified state regulators last week about its plans to relocate decoration and warehousing operations to a “more centralized” location in Texas.
Hoover members on trial in first federal racketeering prosecution of Portland street gang
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
