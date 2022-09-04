ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Fans turn out to PIR for last day of Grand Prix of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday marked the last day of the Grand Prix of Portland, the 28th running in Rose City. Fans flocked to the Portland International Speedway to witness the final race. Some were longtime members of the IndyCar community, like Steve and Kathy Mezzanatto. “We’ve been out here...
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
theoldmotor.com

A Trio of Vintage Street Scenes

This a view of a SE 39th Ave. looking north at the intersection with SE Division St. taken on February 23, 1965 in Portland, OR. The photo is courtesy of Vintage Portland. And finally, this is a telephoto of South Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, NV, in the early-1950s.
Eater

The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.
WWEEK

Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting

Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
thereflector.com

Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses

Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
goldcountrymedia.com

Trojans host Oregon state champs on Friday

Coming off a bye week after winning their first two games, Oak Ridge has an interesting game this week when they host Silverton of Oregon in the Honor Bowl, a two-game showcase meant to honor military personnel and first responders. Oak Ridge High will be the site of a double-header...
The Oregonian

