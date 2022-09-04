Read full article on original website
Save Democracy
2d ago
School districts hire these bus companies to safely transport these kids to and from school. Bus company needs to follow regulations and supply another bus and split the route to accommodate these students safely.
Reply
4
Related
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
texasstandard.org
Texas schools are at a ‘tipping point,’ education professors say
In an op-ed published in several Texas newspapers, two education professors say the Texas Education Agency’s latest school ratings data points out how the education funding system means that failing schools are located almost exclusively in low-income communities. Last month, Texas schools received grades from the Texas Education Agency...
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Mother Birthed Business to Solve Problem: Where to Breastfeed in Public Spaces
Where to breastfeed when out at a public park or public event? That was the question mother-of-two Kelli Mumphrey faced. So, she came up with a solution: a mobile MilkSpace. Mumphrey won a $25,000 pitch platform through local entrepreneurship programs like the Veteran Women's Enterprise Center. "When we think of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Texas schools to wear Uvalde CISD colors on 1st day back
As Uvalde students prepare for their return back to the classroom, districts across Central Texas are asking students and staff to wear Uvalde's school colors in a show of support.
10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight
Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
KWTX
Central Texas toddler rings the bell to mark the end of chemotherapy treatment
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old Central Texas boy who has spent the majority of his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with infant leukemia at 4-months-old rang the bell at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple signifying the end of chemotherapy treatment and is busy returning to life as a playful toddler.
15 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock, Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
It's the start of a new school year, but far too many parents in Texas are searching for their kids who went missing over the summer months. In June and July, we showed you pictures of kids who went missing from all over Texas. In August, 15 girls went missing in Texas, including one girl from here in Lubbock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For years, critics of the state’s school rankings have complained that the system is rigged — that it favors schools in richer Texas neighborhoods where students may not suffer from the effects of housing and income instability.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
This Austin Super Tower Will Soon Be The New Tallest Building in Texas by 20 Feet
What's the old saying? "Everything is bigger in Texas." Yeah, we're all familiar with it. Maybe a new saying should be "everything gets bigger and bigger in Texas." Did you hear Austin, TX will soon be home to our state's largest building. For those not up to date on Texas...
defendernetwork.com
Union presents solutions to TX teacher shortage crisis
The teacher shortage crisis is one of the most crucial conversations in the nation involving the public education system. Many education advocates are looking past the obstacles and focusing on tangible solutions to the needs of students, teachers, administration and families. Leaders from the American Federation of Teachers hosted a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cooler, less humid mornings gradually blow into the area
Rain chances exit overnight as a more comfortable stretch of weather sets in. Nights will be mild and comfortable while days remain hot. -- David Yeomans
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
WATCH: Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal shipment of Texas puppies
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County, just outside Milwaukee, intercepted a pickup Friday illegally transporting nearly 50 dogs — mostly puppies — from Texas to Wisconsin. The stop happened about midnight Friday, and authorities quickly contacted the Washington County Humane Society. Caregivers worked into the early morning...
4 hurt, one seriously, after ambulance rollover in New Mexico
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that four people were injured when an ambulance rolled over on US Highway 70. One person was seriously hurt. The New Mexico State Police asked people to avoid the area for the crash around 5:40 p.m. MST on Tuesday. According to CCSO, of the […]
Harris County and State of Texas continue budget battle; Garcia claims win; Comptroller slaps back
Commissioner Adrian Garcia claimed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar were backing off from their investigation, but Hegar's office told ABC13 that's not the case.
KHOU
Texas to receive $42.8 million in JUUL settlement
HOUSTON — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The investigation, initially launched in 2020...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?
Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 4