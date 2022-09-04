ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Save Democracy
2d ago

School districts hire these bus companies to safely transport these kids to and from school. Bus company needs to follow regulations and supply another bus and split the route to accommodate these students safely.

texasstandard.org

Texas schools are at a ‘tipping point,’ education professors say

In an op-ed published in several Texas newspapers, two education professors say the Texas Education Agency’s latest school ratings data points out how the education funding system means that failing schools are located almost exclusively in low-income communities. Last month, Texas schools received grades from the Texas Education Agency...
LoneStar 92

10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight

Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
defendernetwork.com

Union presents solutions to TX teacher shortage crisis

The teacher shortage crisis is one of the most crucial conversations in the nation involving the public education system. Many education advocates are looking past the obstacles and focusing on tangible solutions to the needs of students, teachers, administration and families. Leaders from the American Federation of Teachers hosted a...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

WATCH: Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal shipment of Texas puppies

MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County, just outside Milwaukee, intercepted a pickup Friday illegally transporting nearly 50 dogs — mostly puppies — from Texas to Wisconsin. The stop happened about midnight Friday, and authorities quickly contacted the Washington County Humane Society. Caregivers worked into the early morning...
KHOU

Texas to receive $42.8 million in JUUL settlement

HOUSTON — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The investigation, initially launched in 2020...
LoneStar 92

Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?

Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

