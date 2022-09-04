Though the 2022 college football season is now underway, the recruiting train never stops. On Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks got a big commitment from 4-star edge defender Blake Purchase, the No. 14 EDGE and No. 122 overall player in the 2023 class. Purchase, who chose Oregon over teams like Notre Dame, Iowa State, Colorado, and Washington, is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Colorado. With the commitment, Oregon now has 18 verbal commits in the class of 2023, and moved up to No. 13 in the national rankings. The commitment also made some waves in Pac-12...

