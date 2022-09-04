Read full article on original website
Coco Gauff backs Nick Kyrgios saying she 'can never dislike him' as US star sheds light on him giving up his time to hit with her when she was younger: 'People paint him as a bad guy, at least my experience of him, he's not'
Nick Kyrgios is the toast of Flushing Meadows following an awe-inspiring four-set victory over world No. 1 and tournament favorite Daniil Medvedev. Not everyone loves Kyrgios and historically fewer have, though US starlet, Coco Gauff has always been an admirer. Her interactions with Kyrgios began five years ago when the...
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well
Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
Nick Kyrgios hints at shock retirement after beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev to reach US Open quarter-finals
NICK KYRGIOS dropped a possible hint at a shock retirement after knocking out Daniil Medvedev at the US Open. The maverick Australian blasted past the defending champion and world No1 to reach the quarter-finals under the lights on Sunday night. Kyrgios lost in the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic in...
Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep
The 23-time Grand Slam champion likely played the final match of her legendary career on Friday Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest. After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket. On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping. "How was your weekend?" she asked her fans....
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
US Open's Coco Gauff Lives A Worldwide Lifestyle & She's Only 18
US Open tennis player, Coco Gauff, is living the teenage dream of winning medals and traveling around the world. Her Instagram proves that she's been basically everywhere and it's a traveler's dream. The athlete is only 18 years old and has been to Italy, New Zealand, England, Australia, France and...
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe downs Andrey Rublev in straight sets, becomes first American man to make US Open semifinals since 2006
NEW YORK -- About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the US Open semifinals Wednesday by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded hearty...
ESPN
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf has strained his relationships with former Ryder Cup teammates
VIRGINIA WATER, England -- When Rory McIlroy runs into some of his former Ryder Cup teammates at Wentworth this week, don't expect them to spend much time reminiscing about fond memories. European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among the contingent of LIV Golf players...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
Golf Digest
Pablo Larrazabal played one LIV event then wanted back on the DP World Tour. But returning hasn’t been easy
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst the on-going battle between professional golf’s establishment and the upstarts that are LIV Golf there has never appeared to be much common ground, or, heaven forbid, someone who could happily co-exist in both camps. One man gave it a brief try though. Pablo Larrazabal played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June because he wanted to see what the fuss was all about, then decided not to play any more LIV events.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley faces backlash for comments on LIV Golf and DP World Tour tension
Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has faced opposition from a DP World Tour player over comments he made regarding LIV Golf players competing on the old European Tour. In an interview with the Sunday Times, McGinley got his shackles off and spoke openly about LIV Golf and his...
ESPN
Greece holds Giannis Antetokounmpo out of EuroBasket game due to knee pain; 'nothing major'
MILAN -- Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of Greece's 93-77 win over Great Britain in Monday's EuroBasket game because of knee pain. "He had discomfort in his knee but nothing major," Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis said at his postgame news conference, adding, "We did not want to risk anything so we did not dress him up today."
Nick Kyrgios's defeated US Open rival compared resurgent tennis star to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic
Kyrgios, who is enjoying the best form of his career, beat last year's US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the last-16 on Sunday.
ESPN
Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury call out for 'Battle of Britain' world title fight
Anthony Joshua said he would be ready to fight world champion Tyson Fury this year after he was issued a public challenge on Monday to fight a "Battle of Britain" for the WBC heavyweight title. Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr...
Get ready for LIV Golf/PGA Tour tensions to hit a high this week as all parties meet at the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy’s thrilling victory in the Tour Championship was an absorbing end to the campaign in the United States, but golf’s season of discontent rumbles on. This week at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, the DP World Tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship — takes center stage and will feature 18 players who have all defected to the LIV Golf Series. It could be uncomfortably awkward as the moment this scribe realized I had to wear speedos in a French public swimming pool. Sacre bleu indeed.
