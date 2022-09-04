Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern St. Lucie and eastern Martin Counties through 530 PM EDT At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Port Saint Lucie to 8 miles south of Palm City to 7 miles northwest of North County Airport. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walton, Stuart, Tequesta, Jupiter Island and Palm City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 7:16 PM.
Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From 10 PM EDT this evening through Friday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 1:44 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 2:20 AM. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 12:56 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/01 AM 3.4 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor 09/02 PM 3.4 1.8 1.8 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.5 1.9 1.8 1.0 Moderate 10/03 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 11/03 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor
