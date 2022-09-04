Read full article on original website
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Apple Has Given A Rare Speech At The Apple AI Conference Keynote, Focusing On Accessibility.Prince MenariaCupertino, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Monterey High School Athlete Hospitalized After Football Game Win
A Monterey High School freshman collapsed after a football game. KAMC news reported that 14-year-old Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward scored the winning touchdown against Abilene Wylie when he started to feel dizzy. Ward alerted his coach during a team huddle. The coach reportedly told him to lift his head up just before he collapsed.
So long San Francisco, L.A., New York: The top cities homebuyers are looking to leave
The share of homebuyers who are looking to relocate reaching a new record high this summer. Only now, it’s higher mortgage rates and still sky-high home prices that are motivating homebuyers, especially those from expensive cities, to look at more affordable area, according to a new Redfin analysis.
kkoh.com
Local Favorite Takes The Top Prize at The Best in The West Nugget Rib Cook Off
Winners for this year’s 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday. “BJ’s BBQ” came out on top winning the $10,000 prize. 2nd place went to “Porky Chicks BBQ” from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Back Forty Texas Barbecue,” from Pleasant Hill, CA took home Third-place. Best Sauce went to “Just North of Memphis BBQ” from Minneapolis.
calmatters.network
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Paradise Post
49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season
The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The best place to retire? This California city is among top spots in US, report says
A California city ranked among the top places to retire in the country. San Francisco, home to the Golden Gate Bridge, steep streets and eclectic architecture, landed No. 6 on WalletHub’s Sept. 6 report of “2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.”. To determine the best cities...
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
territorysupply.com
9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
mediafeed.org
What does it really cost to attend Stanford University?
Stanford is known for consistently ranking as one of the top 10 universities in the country. Stanford University tuition, at $56,169 for the 2021-22 school year, is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor.
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales
On Tuesday it was boiling at the 170-year-old Alpine Inn, hitting a record breaking 105 degrees. The proprietors of the 170-year-old restaurant, which includes a 250-seat beer garden, made the call Tuesday afternoon to shut down for the rest of the day. The decision cost the restaurant an estimated $25,000 in potential sales.
7x7.com
Private Swimming Pools for Rent in the Bay Area (Right?!)
Did you know there is an "Airbnb of swimming pools?" Launched back in 2018, Swimply is an online marketplace that allows homeowners with pools to rent their spaces out by the hour, just like on Airbnb. If you live in San Francisco and are craving a warm and sunny pool day, there are several options in the South Bay, East Bay, and up north where the temps actually feel like summer.
coloradoboulevard.net
I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On
All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
ediblemontereybay.com
Jeninni Kitchen + Wine Bar Sells to a Surprising But Familiar Chef
September 6, 2022 – There’s something intriguing afoot at arguably Pacific Grove’s most interesting restaurant—with repercussions for one of Carmel’s. After nearly a decade delivering inventive pan-Mediterranean fusion fare to go with uncommon wines, owner-operator Thamin Saleh is selling jeninni kitchen + wine bar. Local...
Eater
Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022
Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
NBC San Diego
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot
A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
