Stanford, CA

FMX 94.5

Monterey High School Athlete Hospitalized After Football Game Win

A Monterey High School freshman collapsed after a football game. KAMC news reported that 14-year-old Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward scored the winning touchdown against Abilene Wylie when he started to feel dizzy. Ward alerted his coach during a team huddle. The coach reportedly told him to lift his head up just before he collapsed.
MONTEREY, CA
kkoh.com

Local Favorite Takes The Top Prize at The Best in The West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Winners for this year’s 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday. “BJ’s BBQ” came out on top winning the $10,000 prize. 2nd place went to “Porky Chicks BBQ” from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Back Forty Texas Barbecue,” from Pleasant Hill, CA took home Third-place. Best Sauce went to “Just North of Memphis BBQ” from Minneapolis.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
calmatters.network

From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula

Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
Paradise Post

49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season

The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
FOOTBALL
territorysupply.com

9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mediafeed.org

What does it really cost to attend Stanford University?

Stanford is known for consistently ranking as one of the top 10 universities in the country. Stanford University tuition, at $56,169 for the 2021-22 school year, is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor.
STANFORD, CA
7x7.com

Private Swimming Pools for Rent in the Bay Area (Right?!)

Did you know there is an "Airbnb of swimming pools?" Launched back in 2018, Swimply is an online marketplace that allows homeowners with pools to rent their spaces out by the hour, just like on Airbnb. If you live in San Francisco and are craving a warm and sunny pool day, there are several options in the South Bay, East Bay, and up north where the temps actually feel like summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On

All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Jeninni Kitchen + Wine Bar Sells to a Surprising But Familiar Chef

September 6, 2022 – There’s something intriguing afoot at arguably Pacific Grove’s most interesting restaurant—with repercussions for one of Carmel’s. After nearly a decade delivering inventive pan-Mediterranean fusion fare to go with uncommon wines, owner-operator Thamin Saleh is selling jeninni kitchen + wine bar. Local...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Eater

Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022

Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot

A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
SAN JOSE, CA

