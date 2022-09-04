ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin Sexton lands massive contract from Utah Jazz

By Sam Murphy
 3 days ago
Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

In part of a league-altering move that resulted in Donovan Mitchell being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, former Crimson Tide superstar, Collin Sexton, found himself as part of the trade package for Mitchell and is headed west to join the Utah Jazz.

Immediately after the trade, Sexton signed a massive deal with the Jazz for four years worth $71 million. As shown below, Sexton’s contract will start at $16.5 million and it increases 5% each year.

Sexton, unfortunately, missed a majority of the 2021-2022 NBA season due to a torn meniscus suffered in November. In the 11 games he appeared in prior to the injury, Sexton was averaging 16.0 ppg, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

However, Sexton has been incredibly promising as he was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team in 2019 and has only gotten better from that point. Through four seasons, Sexton’s career averages are 20 ppg, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and just shy of one steal.

The trade to Utah should result in Sexton getting a lot more looks as the Jazz’s new No. 1 option. It will be fun to see if Sexton can make his first All-Star game appearance this upcoming season.

