Update Google Chrome now to fix a dangerous security bug
Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser, but that does not make it invulnerable to serious security threats. In case you missed it over the holiday weekend, Google issued an update for a zero-day vulnerability that hackers are actively exploiting. If you use Chrome on Windows, Mac, or Linux, you should install the update as soon as possible.
The Windows Club
How to get YouTube Channel RSS feed
There was a time in the life of YouTube when the platform supported RSS feeds. Interested viewers could easily subscribe to a channel in order to get the latest video updates directly to their RSS favorite reader. Those days are long gone since the folks at Google have made it increasingly difficult to subscribe to YouTube channels via RSS.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Page Numbers to a PDF?
Adding page numbers to files helps you navigate the pages better. It lets you keep track of the pages and remember the specific section in a document. You can add page numbers to your PDF file through In-built software like MS Word and Preview. However, they tend to ruin the format of your PDF document which may invite further problems. Unlike external software, there will be no risk of disclosure of your document while using these tools.
The Windows Club
Fix CTF Loader High CPU, Memory or Disk usage
Some Windows computers became slow and unresponsive, and when the user started probing for the cause, they discovered that a process called ctfmon.exe or CTF Loader is consuming high computer resources. Usually, when this happens user tries to close the program, this process is associated with, but in this case, the victims could not fathom which app the CTF Loader is related to. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you need to fix CTF Loader High CPU, Memory or Disk usage.
The Windows Club
Outlook Lite vs Outlook for Android: How do they compare?
Microsoft has finally released Outlook Lite for Android devices, and from what we can tell, it performs quite well. From our understanding, Outlook Lite is not vastly different from the regular Outlook app for Android, but the differences are big enough to discuss. As the name suggests, the Outlook Lite...
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
The Windows Club
Error 8004AD43 on Xbox while making payments
Xbox has a lot of popularity among gamers and their communities. There are many games that you can play on Xbox for free and subscriptions. As Xbox is available for both PC as an app and as consoles, there is no dearth of its availability and developments on it. New games, updates, and features are rolled out frequently to hook gamers and other users to it. Some users are facing issues while making payments on Xbox. They see an error code with code 8004AD43 while making payments. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and buy your favorite games or features.
The Windows Club
Cannot save Excel file to a Network Drive
We often use Network Drives for Team Collaboration and save various documents, including Microsoft Excel files. However, there are times when you are unable to save Excel files to the shared network drives. And whenever you try saving your Excel file to the network drive, it throws up an error showing the message “Your changes could not be saved”. The error message you see could be:
The Windows Club
How to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar
Google Calendar is online time management and scheduling service developed by Google. You can use Google Calendar for various purposes like creating and editing events like birthdays, anniversaries, etc., scheduling and managing meetings, adding reminders for a particular date, etc. In this article, we will talk about how to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar. By doing so, you will be able to access Google Calendar quickly.
Simple iPhone mistake is draining your battery life – and it’s so easy to fix
THE IPHONE is one of the most popular smartphones in the world, mainly thanks to its intuitive interface, top-notch design and excellent variety of apps. But there’s one issue that commonly irks users and that’s the phone’s battery life. For most, their iPhone barely lasts a full...
How to delete cookies on Android phones
Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
The Windows Club
Outlook cannot download the RSS content [Fixed]
If an RSS Feed cannot be added to the Outlook client on Windows 11/10, or if you see error messages while updating the RSS feed saying that Outlook cannot download the RSS content, then this post may be able to help you. You may see the following error messages:. Outlook...
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
The Windows Club
Pin websites to Windows Taskbar using the Taskbar Pinning Wizard in Edge
Windows has a built-in feature to pin your favorite apps to the Taskbar and the Start menu for quick access. Like Windows apps, you can pin websites to the taskbar on your Windows 11/ 10 PC. The Microsoft Edge browser offers a Taskbar Pinning Wizard, which allows you to easily pin multiple websites on the Windows Taskbar. It offers personalized website suggestions based on your browsing activity and lets you pin important websites for one-click access.
The Windows Club
File Explorer is not highlighting selected files and folders
When we select files and folders in File Explorer, Windows highlights them. This lets us know which files and folders are selected. What if File Explorer does not highlight the selected files and folders? Some users have experienced this issue on their systems. In this article, we will see what you can do if File Explorer is not highlighting selected files and folders to fix the problem.
The Windows Club
Apps move to the right or left when launching a full-screen game or app
When launching a game or full-screen app, if another app is moving to a different location, this post will help you resolve it. Most games launch in full screen for the experience. However, if the rest of the apps move to the right or left, the experience is annoying. So let’s figure out how to fix the problem.
The Windows Club
Best Video Recovery Software & Methods for Windows PC
Undoubtedly losing your essential data is always stressful, especially when these are important video files that you have gathered to capture your best memories. To recover your lost or corrupted video files, you can take the help of a video recovery tool. However, when choosing the best video recovery tool, you must consider essential features like multiple scan options, several data loss solutions, preview and restore options, and multiple device compatibility. This post looks at some of Windows’s best and top video recovery software and methods. All these are free.
The Windows Club
Fix Profile Error on Microsoft Edge
Edge is becoming a trend among users after Microsoft switched to the Chromium engine. The new Microsoft Edge has an array of enhanced features, such as multitasking on the web, seamless browser sync, extensions support, immersive reader support, and tracking prevention. It also comes with multiple profile support. Those who use Edge as their default browser may create separate profiles for work and personal use. This makes it convenient to manage passwords, bookmarks, and other settings for different email accounts.
