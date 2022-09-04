Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Related
Fatal crash on I-95 in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report. At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder. […]
fox5dc.com
1 dead after tractor-trailer rear-ends another in Howard County: police
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities say a tractor trailer driver is dead after rear-ending a parked tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in Howard County. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Gorman Road in the Laurel area. According to investigators, a red tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Jonathan...
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle fire reported at Eastern Sanitary Landfill
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are responding to a Wednesday afternoon vehicle fire in White Marsh. At around 1:30 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to a garbage truck fire at the Eastern Sanitary Landfill on Days Cove Road. There has been no word on any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store
FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14
Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
13 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major gas leak causes more than 1,000 people to be evacuated in Maryland
A major gas leak on Tuesday afternoon in Hagerstown, Maryland has caused around 1,000 people to be evacuated, including students from elementary, middle and high schools.
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Glen Arm, Middle River, White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an arson and three burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, individuals entered a location in the 7100-block of Marshy Point Road in Middle River (21220) and cut the latches off of the shipping containers. The suspects did not take anything.
Wbaltv.com
Man dead, woman injured in separate shootings in west Baltimore
A man is dead and a woman was injured late Wednesday morning in separate shooting in west Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street, where a man was shot multiple times in the upper body. He died at the scene.
Wbaltv.com
Woman found dead in west Baltimore fire, officials say
A woman died Tuesday morning in a fire in west Baltimore, officials said. City fire officials said firefighters were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 1100 block of North Monroe Street. As firefighters entered a house and extinguished the fire, they found a woman's body on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What We Know About Injured Man Found Near BWI Marshall Airport
Maryland Transportation Authority Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of potentially suspicious injuries a man sustained before he was found in a roadway near the BWI Marshall Airport. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 an MDTA police officer assigned to the BWI Marshall Airport Detachment was on patrol...
Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore
The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.
Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say
Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside
BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged.
Dump truck driver cited after York bridge collision; repairs to cost over $1M
PennDOT estimates that it will cost between $1.1 and $1.5 million to repair the Queen Street overpass.
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 3 Injured in Prince George's County Crashes
Two people are dead and three are injured after two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, authorities say. Police responded to a two-car crash northbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 495 at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Park Police said. When authorities arrived at the crash they found one person trapped.
Comments / 0