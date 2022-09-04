ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikesville, MD

DC News Now

Fatal crash on I-95 in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report. At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder. […]
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer rear-ends another in Howard County: police

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities say a tractor trailer driver is dead after rear-ending a parked tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in Howard County. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Gorman Road in the Laurel area. According to investigators, a red tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Jonathan...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash

EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
EASTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle fire reported at Eastern Sanitary Landfill

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are responding to a Wednesday afternoon vehicle fire in White Marsh. At around 1:30 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to a garbage truck fire at the Eastern Sanitary Landfill on Days Cove Road. There has been no word on any...
WHITE MARSH, MD
fox5dc.com

2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store

FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
FREDERICK, MD
fcfreepress

Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14

Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Glen Arm, Middle River, White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an arson and three burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, individuals entered a location in the 7100-block of Marshy Point Road in Middle River (21220) and cut the latches off of the shipping containers. The suspects did not take anything.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man dead, woman injured in separate shootings in west Baltimore

A man is dead and a woman was injured late Wednesday morning in separate shooting in west Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street, where a man was shot multiple times in the upper body. He died at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman found dead in west Baltimore fire, officials say

A woman died Tuesday morning in a fire in west Baltimore, officials said. City fire officials said firefighters were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 1100 block of North Monroe Street. As firefighters entered a house and extinguished the fire, they found a woman's body on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

What We Know About Injured Man Found Near BWI Marshall Airport

Maryland Transportation Authority Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of potentially suspicious injuries a man sustained before he was found in a roadway near the BWI Marshall Airport. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 an MDTA police officer assigned to the BWI Marshall Airport Detachment was on patrol...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say

Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside

BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged. 
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

2 Dead, 3 Injured in Prince George's County Crashes

Two people are dead and three are injured after two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, authorities say. Police responded to a two-car crash northbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 495 at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Park Police said. When authorities arrived at the crash they found one person trapped.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

