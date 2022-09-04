ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves take over atop the NL East, but the job is just getting started

Since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, owners of a 61-24 record, and last night, they won their sixth in a row behind an offensive onslaught. The Braves broke out for ten runs, but every one of them was needed against an Oakland team that isn’t exactly known for their offense.
MLB
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Nets HC Steve Nash, Blake Griffin had issues last season?

Steve Nash and Blake Griffin were rivals in the early 2010s when they played on rival Los Angeles teams. It turns out that they may still have been rivals last season as player and head coach. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News made a recent appearance on “The...
BROOKLYN, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Select Luis Ortiz

The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Tim Locastro starting versus Twins Monday

The New York Yankees will start Tim Locastro in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Locastro will bat eighth and play left field Monday while Aaron Hicks takes the afternoon off. Our models project Locastro to score 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,000...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Lucas Giolito
Yardbarker

What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?

We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Has Crossed A Mind-Blowing Mark

The stretch run of the 2022 MLB season has begun, which marks the final month of a certain St. Louis Cardinals legend’s historic career. Albert Pujols has been around a long time and has seen it all during his epic career. But soon, regardless of how deep the Cards...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Nationals send gift to family after man steals baseball from daughter

One of the more upsetting recent MLB stories fortunately has a happy ending coming off the Labor Day holiday weekend. As noted by TMZ Sports, the Washington Nationals were celebrating Youth Champions Day for last Thursday's home game against the Oakland Athletics and invited the Shenandoah Rec League Babe Ruth 10U All-Star Softball squad to Nationals Park for the occasion. At one point during the contest, Washington outfielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball toward a 10-year-old girl who was ready to grab the souvenir before a grown man caught it and then refused to hand it over:
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Yankees' Oswald Peraza sitting versus Twins Monday

The New York Yankees did not list Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Peraza will take a seat Monday while Gleyber Torres moves back into the lineup at second base and bats leadoff. The exciting rookie has yet to land a hit in any...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American League Central#The Chicago White Sox#Rbi
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Gleyber Torres problem

The Yankees have strung together two consecutive wins, stealing a game against the Tampa Bay Rays to finish off a three-game series down south and securing the series opener against the Minnesota Twins over a four game set. Wins have been hard to come by for a struggling Yankee team...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Twins unravel late, Yankees spoil Louie Varland's debut

St. Paul native Louie Varland made a successful major league debut on Wednesday afternoon but a late-inning collapse led the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 loss in 12 innings to the New York Yankees. Varland was called up to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader and had plenty of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jose Quintana Is Making History With The Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge blasts 55th home run, makes Yankees history

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on an absolute roll this season as the slugger looks to make history. Judge entered Wednesday’s action with 54 homers, tied with Alex Rodriguez for the most homers in a season by a right-handed hitter in Yankees history. It didn’t take...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies in twinbill opener vs Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup Wednesday that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter. New York started three...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees are being forced into a dark corner with their starting outfielders

The New York Yankees still have about a month until the playoffs begin, and they are forced into elimination rounds. While they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, they’ve been abysmal for the most part since after the All-Star break. Specifically, the Bombers have won just 17 games...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery and is expected to be ready for...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy