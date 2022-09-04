Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Braves take over atop the NL East, but the job is just getting started
Since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, owners of a 61-24 record, and last night, they won their sixth in a row behind an offensive onslaught. The Braves broke out for ten runs, but every one of them was needed against an Oakland team that isn’t exactly known for their offense.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Yardbarker
Watch: Pirates Oneil Cruz Hits One-Handed Homer Into Allegheny River
Cruz's long ball was the 67th home run to find its way into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001. Oneil Cruz — named after five-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill — has dazzled in his rookie season. Over 62 games in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Yankees Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees will face off in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon and night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Twins-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below. The Minnesota Twins had surged to second...
Yardbarker
Nets HC Steve Nash, Blake Griffin had issues last season?
Steve Nash and Blake Griffin were rivals in the early 2010s when they played on rival Los Angeles teams. It turns out that they may still have been rivals last season as player and head coach. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News made a recent appearance on “The...
Giants Select Luis Ortiz
The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Tim Locastro starting versus Twins Monday
The New York Yankees will start Tim Locastro in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Locastro will bat eighth and play left field Monday while Aaron Hicks takes the afternoon off. Our models project Locastro to score 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,000...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?
We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Has Crossed A Mind-Blowing Mark
The stretch run of the 2022 MLB season has begun, which marks the final month of a certain St. Louis Cardinals legend’s historic career. Albert Pujols has been around a long time and has seen it all during his epic career. But soon, regardless of how deep the Cards...
Yardbarker
Nationals send gift to family after man steals baseball from daughter
One of the more upsetting recent MLB stories fortunately has a happy ending coming off the Labor Day holiday weekend. As noted by TMZ Sports, the Washington Nationals were celebrating Youth Champions Day for last Thursday's home game against the Oakland Athletics and invited the Shenandoah Rec League Babe Ruth 10U All-Star Softball squad to Nationals Park for the occasion. At one point during the contest, Washington outfielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball toward a 10-year-old girl who was ready to grab the souvenir before a grown man caught it and then refused to hand it over:
numberfire.com
Yankees' Oswald Peraza sitting versus Twins Monday
The New York Yankees did not list Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Peraza will take a seat Monday while Gleyber Torres moves back into the lineup at second base and bats leadoff. The exciting rookie has yet to land a hit in any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees prediction and odds Tue. 9/6: Aaron Judge looks to tee off on Twins again
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has 54 homers this year with 27 games remaining to hit the eight home runs and break the American League record set by New York's Roger Maris in 1961. After each blast soars over the fence, Judge tends to downplay the achievement. However, manager Aaron Boone...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a Gleyber Torres problem
The Yankees have strung together two consecutive wins, stealing a game against the Tampa Bay Rays to finish off a three-game series down south and securing the series opener against the Minnesota Twins over a four game set. Wins have been hard to come by for a struggling Yankee team...
Yardbarker
Twins unravel late, Yankees spoil Louie Varland's debut
St. Paul native Louie Varland made a successful major league debut on Wednesday afternoon but a late-inning collapse led the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 loss in 12 innings to the New York Yankees. Varland was called up to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader and had plenty of...
Yardbarker
Jose Quintana Is Making History With The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge blasts 55th home run, makes Yankees history
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on an absolute roll this season as the slugger looks to make history. Judge entered Wednesday’s action with 54 homers, tied with Alex Rodriguez for the most homers in a season by a right-handed hitter in Yankees history. It didn’t take...
FOX Sports
Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies in twinbill opener vs Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup Wednesday that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter. New York started three...
Yardbarker
Yankees are being forced into a dark corner with their starting outfielders
The New York Yankees still have about a month until the playoffs begin, and they are forced into elimination rounds. While they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, they’ve been abysmal for the most part since after the All-Star break. Specifically, the Bombers have won just 17 games...
NBC Sports
Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery and is expected to be ready for...
Comments / 0