Blacksburg, VA

thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule

Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Florida State player has bold assessment after win over LSU

In their season-opening showdown with the LSU Tigers on Sunday night, the Florida State Seminoles notched a massive and vital victory to start their season. And it seems the players are already riding high from the win, particularly sophomore linebacker Jared Verse. In an interview with reporters following the game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU

East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NORFOLK, VA
thecomeback.com

College football world mourns death of former head coach

The college football world got some sad news as former Kentucky Wildcats and Baylor Bears head football coach Guy Morriss passed away. Lex18 reports that Morriss passed away on Tuesday morning after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 71 years old. Morriss was an offensive line specialist who...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama

The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to stunning Kayshon Boutte LSU rumor

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the 2022-23 college football season as one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Boutte is undoubtedly the star player for the LSU Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly, even earning the right to wear the team’s special No. 7 jersey this season. But it looks like his time with the team could be over after just one game this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum slams Brian Kelly, coaching decision following LSU's loss to Florida State

Sunday night’s Week 1 contest between Florida State and LSU was one for the ages. Brian Kelly made his debut as LSU’s head coach, and he did so on a big stage at the Superdome in New Orleans. The game was a back-and-forth affair, coming down to the final seconds. And a major decision from Brian Kelly at the end has resulted in major criticism from SEC Network and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecomeback.com

C.J. Stroud has hilariously blunt comment about season-openers

While college football can definitely be exciting to watch at its best, it’s no secret that some games are just complete blowouts as highly-ranked teams take on overmatched opponents, oftentimes early in the season. The Ohio State Buckeyes are often one of those teams blowing out an inferior opponent and quarterback C.J. Stroud certainly wasn’t shy talking about it.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football fans react to Nick Saban’s latest rant

What would the start of college football be like without Alabama’s Nick Saban not ranting about something? This time, he was upset about his team’s depth chart. Reporters started to ask questions about offensive guard Emil Ekiyor’s status on the Alabama depth chart on Sunday, which left a bad taste in the coach’s mouth as he said he may not release another depth chart after this past Saturday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Clemson’s performance against Georgia Tech

After reaching the College Football Playoff for six straight seasons, Clemson had a shockingly ordinary season in 2021, going 10-3. Monday night’s game against Georgia Tech was an opportunity for everyone to see if the Tigers are indeed ready to compete for another National Championship. The results were decidedly inconclusive.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Major Ohio State news could relate to Bronny James

The Ohio State basketball program lost one of its 2023 commitments on Monday morning when four-star shooting guard George Washington III announced that he is de-committing from the program, and there’s a chance the move could have something to do with Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Auburn WR enters transfer portal

Before we even enter the Week 2 slate of the 2022 college football season, a player from a prominent SEC program is deciding to transfer. Auburn Tigers wide receiver J.J. Evans announced on Wednesday night that he will enter the transfer portal. In a statement, Evans tweeted that he “can’t...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
247Sports

CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech

Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Week 2 AP rankings

After the first weekend of the new college football season, we saw some major movement in the AP Top 25. While Alabama remained No. 1 after their resounding 55-0 victory over Utah State, there was a bit of change at No. 2. Georgia after their pounding of then-No. 11 Oregon,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football fans react to Steve Sarkisian’s Alabama comments

If Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is worried about the Longhorn’s next opponent, the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, he didn’t show it on Monday. Sarkisian had comments Monday that had some scratching their heads about where the head coach was coming from and if he had already accepted defeat Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX

