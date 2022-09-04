Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Primed for Pair of Top-10 Matchups at Georgia Tech Classic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (1-3) travels to Atlanta for the Georgia Tech Classic and a pair of top-10 matchups on the schedule. Ohio State was ranked eighth in this week’s AVCA poll for the second-consecutive week, with four other Big Ten teams also in the top-10.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Faces In-State Foe Miami Sunday Afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winners of three consecutive games to start the 2022 season, No. 19 Ohio State field hockey team makes a short road trip to Oxford, Ohio to tangle with Miami University on Sunday at 1 p.m. Briefly on the Buckeyes. Ohio State is up three spots in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State vs. No. 12 Butler: A Battle of Unbeatens Friday at JOMS
Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Undefeated Ohio State (3-0-1) takes on No. 12 and unblemished Butler (3-0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Admission and parking are free for all Ohio State men’s soccer contests. Ohio State has...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Post Two Solid Rounds on Day 1 of Frederica Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team opened the 2022-23 season on Wednesday with two solid rounds at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Ga. The Buckeyes are currently in seventh place at 15-under par. The format this week is play-6, count-5 and the Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 22 Ohio State Takes on Undefeated Brown on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer hits the road to take on undefeated Brown on Thursday evening in Providence, R.I. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes are coming...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Ten Announces Women’s Basketball Opponents and Dates
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 conference schedule for women’s basketball on Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Rutgers. View the full 2022 schedule HERE. Ohio State’s home opener for Big Ten play is against Michigan State on Sunday,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Scarlet & Gray, Hall of Fame and more in Store for Saturday
A plethora of game-day elements set for Buckeyes vs. Red Wolves Saturday. Coming off its first-ever Top 5 win to open a season, No. 3 Ohio State welcomes Arkansas State from the Sun Belt Conference at noon Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Multiple “goings-on” happening in and around The Shoe Saturday:
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes All Over the ITA Preseason Rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is well representing in the preseason ITA Rankings which were released on Tuesday. Five Buckeyes find themselves ranked in the singles rankings and a pair of Buckeye doubles teams are in the doubles rankings. Ohio State is one of just four programs with five...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Barnett Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s senior captain Talani Barnett helped lead the Buckeyes to a pair of shutouts last week and has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Barnett played brilliantly in the two matches last week. She led a defense that limited Dayton...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Improves to 3-0-1 With 2-0 Win over Raiders
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (3-0-1) scored once in each half to knock off Wright State (0-3-1) Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Parker Grinstead put Ohio State on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute following up on an earlier quality chance for the junior midfielder. The goal was the fourth of his career and first since his freshman season. Chris Dowling was credited with the assist, his second as a Buckeye and first of the season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
McLaughlin Named B1G Defensive POW
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Keagan McLaughlin, a senior from Zanesville, Ohio, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday after recording a pair of shutouts last week in a pair of Ohio State wins over intrastate foes. McLaughlin has posted three-consecutive shutout games...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season at Frederica Cup
Course: Frederica Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga. Tee Times: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 7:30 a.m. Teams: Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will open the 2022-23 season this week at the Frederica...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Ohio State back home to host Red Wolves
The second game of a rare five-game home-stand to open the season for Ohio State has the Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 nationally, hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference in a 12 noon game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. This is the first meeting between Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Season Tickets on Sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Season tickets for the 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The 2023 season marks the 54th overall season for the program and the fourth season competing in the state-of-the art Covelli Center. The Buckeyes’ non-conference home schedule will feature a quad...
