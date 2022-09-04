ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Loitering#Hcso#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he failed
LECANTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy