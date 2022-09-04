Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
Man wanted for murder, assault in two states arrested in Pasco County
A man's alleged multi-state crime spree came to an end on Sunday after he was apprehended by deputies near Port Richey.
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Popular Lakeland restaurant shut down due to fire
A popular downtown Lakeland restaurant was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a grease fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver found dead after crashing into house in Hernando County
A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a home in North Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
Citrus deputies looking for man last seen 2 weeks ago
Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago in Marion County.
2 accused of driving around 100 mph in Pinellas County over Labor Day weekend
Two men were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in Pinellas County after allegedly driving recklessly at speeds around 100 mph, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Argument leads to shooting at Brooksville 7-Eleven
A man was hospitalized after an argument escalated into a full blown shooting at a Brooksville 7-Eleven early Monday morning, deputies said.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
Fire destroys Brooksville home, no injuries reported
A Brooksville home is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stingrays spotted close to swimmers in Florida causeway
Swimmers in Dunedin, Florida, had a close encounter with a pair of stingrays.
Video shows pod of dolphins swimming into Dunedin sunset
A pod of dolphins was captured on camera swimming past a glowing sunset in Dunedin Monday evening.
Driver dies after SUV leaves road, hits tree in Crystal River
Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he failed
St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
Comments / 1