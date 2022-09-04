Read full article on original website
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Head-to-toe Breakdown
In a few short days, Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev will meet in one of the biggest fights of the year. The fan-favorite veteran and surging contender will collide in the headlining attraction of Saturday's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, and while there will be no title on the line in their welterweight clash, it is incredibly significant for both.
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Set for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will fight at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to Brett Okamoto of ESPN that Poirier and Chandler will cross paths inside Madison Square Garden. According to Okamoto, Chandler has also signed a new contract with UFC that locks him in for multiple fights.
UFC・
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Have AEW Titles Vacated After Backstage Altercation
AEW CEO and President Tony Khan announced Wednesday that CM Punk has been stripped of the AEW World Championship and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been stripped of the AEW Trios Championships in the wake of a backstage altercation after All Out on Sunday night. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEW</a> President...
WWE・
Former WWE Star Velveteen Dream Allegedly Punched, Bit Gym Employee Prior to Arrest
Former WWE star Velveteen Dream was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing on a property after warning in connection to an incident at a gym on Aug. 20 in Orlando, Florida, according to TMZ Sports. Per TMZ Sports, an employee of the gym told police he instructed Dream, whose real...
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7
On the heels of the most tumultuous four days in company history, AEW made its Buffalo debut Wednesday night with one of its most hotly anticipated broadcasts ever. Tony Khan promised to give an update on the AEW World and Trios Championships after an alleged backstage incident involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks that led to several suspensions, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.
WWE・
Chad Johnson Joins Fox Sports' 2022 World Cup Coverage as Studio Analyst
⭐️ALL OF THE LIGHTS ⭐️<br><br>Meet <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a>' FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT broadcast team starring <a href="https://twitter.com/kate_abdo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kate_Abdo</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/MauriceEdu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MauriceEdu</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ochocinco</a>. The trio of soccer personas will anchor the network's nightly highlight & recap show throughout the <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWorldCup</a>.<br><br>⚽️🔗: <a href="https://t.co/Hm7MDz8gW1">https://t.co/Hm7MDz8gW1</a> <a href="https://t.co/SPaMfdkfsL">pic.twitter.com/SPaMfdkfsL</a>
FIFA・
