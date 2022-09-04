In a few short days, Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev will meet in one of the biggest fights of the year. The fan-favorite veteran and surging contender will collide in the headlining attraction of Saturday's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, and while there will be no title on the line in their welterweight clash, it is incredibly significant for both.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO