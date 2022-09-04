Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Military, first responders and teachers sail free on Margaritaville cruise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story) Need a vacation? Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators sail free on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise to the Bahamas. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pet Supermarket to open in Arlington
Pet Supermarket is preparing to open what appears to be its 15th store in Northeast Florida. The city is reviewing a permit application for JH Contractors Inc. to renovate 6,000 square feet of space at 6999 Merrill Road in Dames Pointe Plaza for Pet Supermarket at an estimated cost of $500,000.
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898
We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
The Jacksonville Humane Society announces cutest pet contest winner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) held its annual Cutest Pet Contest during the month of August with Subaru of Jacksonville. Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet is Raja! The contest raised a total of $33,144 to go towards the compassionate care of the dogs and cats calling JHS a home-between-homes.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Sandbar & Kitchen on Amelia Island sold for $5.24 million
The oceanfront Sandbar & Kitchen in Fernandina Beach sold Aug. 29 for $5.24 million. The restaurant and bar is at 2910 Atlantic Ave. south of the beach access and Main Beach Park. The buyer was Pamplona Investments Group LLC of Coral Gables. The seller was Main Beach Property LLC of...
fernandinaobserver.com
A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets
Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
News4Jax.com
A community nearly 100 years old in Jacksonville is getting a new designation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Durkeeville is the first African American community to get a historic designation. The community is just west of I-95 and includes the Myrtle Avenue area. There’s lots of history in this community. The J.P. Small baseball park in Durkeeville is significant for legends of baseball...
News4Jax.com
‘Paw’-some puppy ‘Pawzilla’ looking for fur-ever love after losing leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The team at the Jacksonville Humane Society wants you to meet “Pawzilla”!. He had to have his leg amputated after coming in to JHS with a severe leg wound, but he hasn’t let losing his leg slow him down. He loves to roll...
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley Park
Bradley Park dedication ceremonyClay County BCC Facebook Page. Orange Park residents continue to voice their concerns about the trees cut down at Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point.
Mother of 6 about to have power shut off by JEA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lights are going to be turned off on potentially 73,000 JEA customers, and that's a very real possibility for a Jacksonville mother of 6 who says she simply doesn't have the money that JEA says she has to pay. Tiffany Orama is very conscious about...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million
Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
City of Brunswick could limit public property access for people struggling with homelessness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless population in the City of Brunswick, Georgia could have fewer places to sleep as commissioners may vote to keep them off public property, and it's leaving some people asking, 'Where will they go?'. "I have never known homelessness in my life. I've never even...
Paying to soak up some rays: Holiday beachgoers embrace new paid parking in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Folks looking to catch a few rays in Atlantic Beach over the long weekend had to crack open their wallets. This was the first holiday weekend since paid parking was implemented at two of the city's busiest beach access points. "We got here early and...
A military veteran wants a reimbursement after tree service company took months to complete $4,500 job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In May, the city of Jacksonville sent Ronald Butler Sr. a letter stating that he had to either trim dead limbs from the tree in his yard or cut it down. “$4,500. That's what I paid them and it came out of my retirement money," Butler said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
7-Eleven to North Jacksonville
JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. STORY: A shooting in Palatka leaves 2 dead and 2 in critical condition, a 5th person beaten. Becker paid a visit to...
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
