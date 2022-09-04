ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pet Supermarket to open in Arlington

Pet Supermarket is preparing to open what appears to be its 15th store in Northeast Florida. The city is reviewing a permit application for JH Contractors Inc. to renovate 6,000 square feet of space at 6999 Merrill Road in Dames Pointe Plaza for Pet Supermarket at an estimated cost of $500,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Sandbar & Kitchen on Amelia Island sold for $5.24 million

The oceanfront Sandbar & Kitchen in Fernandina Beach sold Aug. 29 for $5.24 million. The restaurant and bar is at 2910 Atlantic Ave. south of the beach access and Main Beach Park. The buyer was Pamplona Investments Group LLC of Coral Gables. The seller was Main Beach Property LLC of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas

The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million

Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

7-Eleven to North Jacksonville

JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

